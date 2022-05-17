Queensland Country Life
Home/News
In Depth

Kingaroy hospital upgrade generates disappointed response from locals

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated May 18 2022 - 1:12am, first published May 17 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staff and patients of the Kingaroy hospital are concerned about their access to adequate health care, despite the multi-million dollar upgrade. Photo: Clare Adcock

Despite a $92.5 million upgrade, it appears the brand new Kingaroy hospital has lost its shine, with both staff and patients reporting a plethora of issues.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.