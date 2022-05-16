The major parties will deliver the best results for western Queensland, a survey by local governments in the region has found.
Working under the Western Queensland Alliance of Councils banner, the 22 councils of south west, central and far west, and north west Queensland sought responses to calls to invest in the west from candidates hoping to win voting favour in Kennedy and Maranoa.
Advertisement
Using their election platform wishlist, the responses from candidates representing the Liberal National Party, Australian Labor Party, Katter's Australian Party, Queensland Greens, United Australia Party and Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party have been assessed and given a score.
The scorecard published on Monday shows that the Coalition and the ALP hit the mark most often in terms of committing to invest in the west to deliver dividends for the region, state and nation, in local government eyes.
KAP, which is represented by sitting MP Bob Katter, was rated lower in all sectors - digital connectivity, investing in roads and rail, water and environment, regional housing solutions, and infrastructure investment.
UAP didn't provide a response to a number of those strategic priorities.
Jack Bawden, chair of the North West Queensland Organisation of Councils said that publishing the scorecard of all responses to WQAC's platform gave a clear record of commitments, or lack thereof, so that western Queenslanders have something they can hold politicians accountable to now, and into the future.
"We were hopeful of greater leadership to step up and take advantage of the outstanding opportunities in our region - to deliver investment and policy that will sustain and create jobs and support future economic growth across the state and nation," he said.
Remote Area Planning and Development Board chairman Tony Rayner said WQAC's aim had been to help inform voters local and beyond, about where candidates and political parties stand on their commitment to the west and on important investment and policy decisions.
"We're a sound investment and continue to deliver dividends for all Australians despite challenges like drought and flood, and even a pandemic," he said. "Our plan clearly sets out how we can keep building on existing opportunities and truly grow a key part of regional Australia and benefit far more than Kennedy and Maranoa."
According to SWROC chairwoman Samantha O'Toole, the election platform won't stop on May 21 when the polls close but will continue to drive councils' advocacy to all levels of government and industry.
"The platform is a great legacy for western Queensland and has been developed from more than three years of collaboration with 22 councils all in agreement," she said.
"We have put western Queensland in the sights of political leaders and even further up the agenda.
"We look forward to working with the next Australian government to make western Queensland, and in turn, the nation, even stronger."
ALSO READ:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.