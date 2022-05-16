Queensland Country Life
Western Qld Alliance of Councils releases Maranoa, Kennedy election scorecards

By Sally Gall
Updated May 16 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 11:00pm
The Western Queensland Alliance of Councils' scorecard for the 2022 federal election.

The major parties will deliver the best results for western Queensland, a survey by local governments in the region has found.

