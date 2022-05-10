Queensland's central west has recorded substantial falls of rain over the past month after 15 years of being confronted with parched paddocks.
A weather system moving across the state this week has generated heavy rainfall in the central west as well as the Herbert and Burdekin regions.
It is also predicted the Sunshine Coast could receive its highest May rainfall on record.
Keith and Jenny Gordon, El Kantra, situated 90 kilometres south west of Longreach, have received 150 millimetres of rain since midnight on Monday night.
This latest fall is on the back of 218mm received over the Anzac weekend.
Mrs Gordon said central-westerners had been chasing rain for "at least 15 years" and it was great to have sub-soil moisture at last.
"This will give us winter clover and come spring, there will be a burst of green feed everywhere," she said.
And while the Gordons lost wethers in the Thomson channels over the Anzac weekend, Mrs Gordon said this time they were more prepared, and got their stock onto high ground.
"We are now in the lap of the gods as our stock are strong, but the big worry is if it turns cold we could be in trouble," she said.
"At this stage the weather is supposed to stay warm once this system passes."
Martin and Bec Eggerling, Wynn Downs, situated 100km south of Longreach on the Stonehenge Road, have received 68.5mm in this latest system, on the back of 147mm over the Anzac weekend.
"The heavens open just after midnight and has just eased at 12.30pm on Tuesday," Mr Eggerling said.
"It is still heavy to the north where the system is coming from, so anything could happen.
"If we hadn't had stock losses this rain is the most beautiful rain we can expect to get."
So far, the Eggerlings have lost about 300 heavy in lamb or lambing ewes, of which about half were washed down the channels, while the balance were bogged and exposed to the elements on the Anzac weekend event.
"The rain is bittersweet really, and if we hadn't had the rain we may have lost the ewes to drought, but look, it really is short term pain for long term gain," he said.
Mr Eggerling has spent most of his life in the west and seen the seasons come and go and said he never thought he would ever wish it would stop raining.
"I really didn't want to wish it away, but I am pleased it has stopped here at the moment," he said.
Longreach district livestock agent Richard Simpson of Simstock Agencies also said this rain was 15 years in the making.
"Over both events it has been pretty good as to how it has presented itself and has been good soft rain," Mr Simpson said.
"The Anzac weekend event did have some driving winds of 80km or more, causing stock walking into the wind to bog, causing death."
He said he too, suffered goat loses on his property Dalmore, situated 45km north of Longreach, on the Muttaburra Road.
"I lost 220 goats, which drowned in the local creek system," he said.
"Overall the district stock losses have not been too alarming and most of those that were lost were bogged or drowned."
He said there was now a mat of herbage from the Anzac weekend event and this rain will give it another kick.
"Now we will only need a small start in spring with a couple of inches, with the sub-soil moisture back in the ground."
The wet weather has also forced the cancellation of the Longreach Show this weekend.
