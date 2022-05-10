Queensland Country Life
Home/Weather

Weather system delivers in Queensland's central west, Herbert and Burdekin regions

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated May 10 2022 - 6:37am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keith and Jenny Gordon, El Kantra, situated 90 kilometres south west of Longreach, have received 150 millimetres of rain since midnight on Monday night. Picture: Jenny Gordon

Queensland's central west has recorded substantial falls of rain over the past month after 15 years of being confronted with parched paddocks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.