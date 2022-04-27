Queensland Country Life

Barcoo River floodwaters submerge caravans at Isisford

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
April 27 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isisford is at the bottom of this drone shot of the Barcoo River taken by Dawn Bailey. The camping area is in the bottom left area.

Flash flooding in the Barcoo River at Isisford has submerged two caravans and a vehicle that had been camping on the outskirts of the town when the rain influence came through on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.