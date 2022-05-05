In one of their biggest sales to date, Burnett Livestock and Realty hosted their annual all breeds weaner sale at Biggenden yesterday, presenting a yarding of heavier, high-quality cattle after an exceptional season.
A yarding of 3200 weaners were on offer from vendors around the North and South Burnett area, Bundaberg, Gin Gin and the general Wide Bay region.
There was a large buying panel present, with cattle going to producers around the local area, the Darling Downs, into Central Queensland, and over the border to New South Wales.
Former Burnett Livestock and Realty owners Lance and Stephanie Whitaker of Last Pastoral Co, Biggenden, took out the overall champion pen with their Simmental steers, as well as the best pen of Simmental or Simmental infused weaners.
The winning pen averaged 730.2c/kg, returning $2256 and weighed in at 309.1kg on average.
DA and AL Stanton, Goomeri, won the best pen of Charolais or Charolais infused weaners, while SW and LE Ticknell, Yandaran, came out on top in the Droughtmaster category.
The best pen of Santa Gertrudis or Santa Gertrudis infused weaners was won by AL and SM Fowler, Coalstoun Lakes, and Silvana Grazing Co, Gin Gin.
A new inclusion this year, the Braford category, was won by R and D Kenny, and the best pen of Angus or Angus infused weaners went to PR and RM Scholl.
Burnett Livestock and Realty owner and agent James Cochrane said there was a strong demand for quality lines of cattle at the weaner sale, with cattle showing exemplary weight for age after a strong season.
"The cattle were in very good condition and had very good weight for age coming off the back of a very good season, so the calves were heavier than they normally would be," he said.
"They still made very good cents per kilo, so they've come back with prices that the vendors are very happy with.
"It's similar to other years in that people are chasing an article that's well bred and they're really looking for cattle where producers have spent money on bulls and they're also very well managed.
"People are always happy to pay for a better quality article."
