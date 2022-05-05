Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Biggenden weaner sale boasts heavy calves and high prices

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated May 5 2022 - 9:06pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie and Lance Whitaker receive their award from overall champion pen at the Biggenden weaner sale.

In one of their biggest sales to date, Burnett Livestock and Realty hosted their annual all breeds weaner sale at Biggenden yesterday, presenting a yarding of heavier, high-quality cattle after an exceptional season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.