Murgon values firm to dearer

Agents yarded 500 head for the fortnightly fat and store sale at Murgon. All values sold firm to dearer rates.
Heavy cows over 600kg made to 385.2c/kg at $2759. Cows 500-600kg topped at 370.2c at $2195. Cows under 400kg topeed at 340c.
Bulls got to 359.2c returning $3681. There were not many bullocks to quote.
Feeder steers 400kg sold to 544.2c and $2180. Weaner steers 225kg sold to 714.2c and $1620.
Feeder heifers made to 460.2c and $2185. There were not many weaner heifers but the best got to 606.2c and returned $1450.
Red Angus cross cows ex-Nanango made 385.2c, 716.25kg, $2759.
Brangus bulls ex-Mondure made 359.2c, 1025kg, $3681.80.
Charbray bullocks ex-Nanango made 458.2c, 570kg, $2611.74.
Charbray cross feeder steers from local area made 544.2c, 400kg, $2176.80.
Charbray weaner steers ex-Goomeri made 714.2c, 226kg, $1620.
Charbray feeder heifers ex-Goomeri made 460.2c, 475kg, $2185.
Angus weaner heifers ex-Proston made 606.2c, 238kg, $1444.
Droughtmaster PTIC cows from local area made $2880.
Brahman cows and calves ex-Proston made $2850.
