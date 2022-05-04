Queensland Country Life
Weaner steers reach 714c, heifers hit 606c at Murgon

May 4 2022 - 10:00am
Murgon values firm to dearer

Agents yarded 500 head for the fortnightly fat and store sale at Murgon. All values sold firm to dearer rates.

