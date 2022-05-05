After an extremely wet start to the season both prices and spirits are high around the Gympie region, with the Sullivan Livestock annual weaner sale exhibiting a quality yarding of cattle.
A yarding of 2173 were sold at an average of 649.95c/kg and $1626.33 per head on return.
A competitive buying panel were present, with weaners going to all areas of the state, including the Darling Downs, central and north Queensland, as well as the local Wide Bay region.
Riversleigh Pastoral, Woolooga, came out on top, winning the overall champion pen of weaners and champion pen of steers, as well as best pen of steers suitable for export market.
The pen of Droughtmaster steers made to 662.2c/kg, averaging $2,297 and weighing in at 346.9kg on average.
Best pen of steers suitable for domestic trade went to Samuel Holdings', Manumbar, with their Charolais cross steers who averaged 325.4kg, making an average of 698.2c/kg and $2,271.
Goomeri cattleman Trent Stanton's Simmental cross heifers took out the champion pen of heifers, as well as best pen of heifers suitable for domestic trade, averaging 588.2c/kg and $1977 return, with an average weight of 336.3kg.
Best pen of heifers suitable for replacement breeders was won by Sandalwood Cattle Co, Sunshine Coast, with a pen of Santa Gertrudis cross heifers, weighing 286kg on average, reaching 614.2c/kg and returning $1756 on average.
Steers under 180kg made to 776.2c/kg and averaged 713.6c/kg, returning $1218 on average, while steers in the 180kg to 280kg range averaged 695.6c/kg and $1655, topping at 782.2c/kg.
Steers in the 280kg to 320kg bracket topped at 722.2c/kg, averaging 679.8c/kg and $2022 on return, and steers in the 320kg to 380kg range made to 698.2c/kg and averaged 666.4c/kg, returning an average of $2235.
Heifers under 300kg averaged 571.7c/kg and $1357 on return, making to 636.2c/kg, while those in the 300kg to 400kg bracket reached 612.2c/kg, averaging 593.9c/kg and a return of $1918.36.
The pens were judged by South Burnett cattleman Andrew Winks.
Agent Dan Sullivan said the quality of weaners on offer has continued to improve, with producers focusing more and more on purchasing cattle with genetics to suit their herd.
"I thought the market was very strong all the way through, there was a very good quality yarding of cattle.
"The lead cattle had a little bit of weight in them and cents per kilo wise, it didn't sound like a lot, but they came back with a lot of money, and lighter cattle sold particularly well.
"The quality of the cattle in this area is certainly improving every year and that's why people keep coming back for them.
"The quality of the cattle is also improving genetically, particularly with better bulls."
The young cattle on offer showed exceptional weight for age, exemplifying the good season and above-average summer rainfall received by the Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast regions.
"The season has been very good around here, it's been wet, particularly towards the coast of course, since the beginning of the year," Mr Sullivan said.
"If we get this rain that they're talking about in the next little bit, it could make it very wet here and we'd be looking at a green drought I suppose, but everything looks quite good moving forward."
After a summer of record prices keeping both agents and producers on their toes, Mr Sullivan said he was hoping for some consistency in the market going forward.
"It's been funny times recently, but I think the market is starting to level itself out and reach a medium now," he said.
"Hopefully it just stays like that for a while now without too many big fluctuations, either down or up, so we'll know how we're travelling."
