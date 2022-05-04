Some of the best flooding in a decade is setting cattle producers along Cooper Creek up for a bumper season.
Speaking from Tanbar, west of Windorah, Paraway Pastoral Co manager John Tonegato said the flood was one of the better ones to come down for a while.
"Every flood is different but we'll know over the next couple of days what country it will cover here," he said. "If it's close to 7m in town, it'll be a pretty cracking result."
At 3pm on Wednesday the Cooper was 6.29m and steady, 1.92m above the approaches.
The flooding is on top of rain late in October 2021 that brought Tanbar's annual rainfall up to 214mm, and a smaller flood at the start of the year means there is still water in Lake Yamma Yamma.
Mr Tonegato said he would be interested to see where the water went, given that moisture was still there.
"On top of the 30mm off the back of the Longreach rain last week, the feed couldn't get much better here," he said. "The flood will cover most of the place so it will be good."
The 1m ha property that includes the Mt Howitt outstation wasn't fully stocked before the rain but Paraway managed to truck in one intake of cattle purchased externally before roads closed.
They're expecting another 5000 from Rocklands near Camooweal and 3000 from Clonagh north of Cloncurry later in the season.
The cattle will be grown out for markets on the east coast.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
