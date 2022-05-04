The grazing industry, even organic operations, can coexist with resource development in the Channel Country, but an overseeing body with the teeth to enforce rules and hold companies to account is needed, according to one grower.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.