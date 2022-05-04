Queensland Country Life
Home/Politics

Liberal Democrat Senate candidate Campbell Newman wants Rockhampton army base

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 4 2022 - 3:22am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal Democrats Senate candidate Campbell Newman and Capricornia candidate Steve Murphy campaigning in Rockhampton. Picture supplied.

An army base for Rockhampton is an idea whose time has come, according to Liberal Democrats Senate candidate Campbell Newman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.