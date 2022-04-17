Faces from Roma's Easter extravaganza

+22 Photos: Clare Adcock













































MORE GALLERIES

A huge crowd of both locals and visitors descended on the south west town of Roma for the Easter in the Country extravaganza, excited for the biggest weekend in the event's 46 year history.

It's that time of year again where the convoy of caravans line the streets, with hoards of travellers heading west for the Easter long weekend, keen for some good-old country fun.

The weekend kicked off on Good Friday with a range of events including the Easter art show, Roma's international speedway and the Xtreme Bulls Australia Roma event.

On Saturday, the main street was packed for the country markets and live performances from local music acts, with the kids crowding in front of the main stage to catch a glimpse of Australia's favourite characters, Bluey and Bingo.

Sunday saw the crowds flocking to Bassett Park for the family fun morning, which included the Senex ColourXplosion run, recovery ice-creams and snow cones, the billy cart races, goat races, and the ever-popular wife carrying races.

One of the crowd favourites on Sunday was a liberty horse and trick riding demonstration, despite a slight hiccup which saw the horses going for a spin around the track mid-show.

The XXXX Pro-Rodeo will take place at Bassett Park later today, followed by the APLNG/Origin Country Music Concert, highlighted by superstars Casey Barnes and Christie Lamb, rounding out the action-packed weekend for another year.

Also read: Paradise Lagoons Campdraft ladies lunch well attended | Photos



Also read: Nebo's Trevor Shelly celebrates 40th year announcing campdrafts in Australia

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

