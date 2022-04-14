Meet the woman creating the bush's own dinner meal-kit

Getting dinner on the table each night is often a huge task in itself, but when you're an hour or so from the local grocery store, things become undeniably tricky.

Glenmorgan local Sally McManus is changing the lives of women on the land by making the daily dinner grind that little bit easier through her business, The Homestead Pantry Box.

Ms McManus grew up in England before moving to Australia in 2010, where she worked in Melbourne and then started as a camp cook on a cattle station, a three month stint that turned into a four year stay when she coincidently met her husband.



The couple then moved to western New South Wales, where Ms McManus started her catering business in 2016, before moving to their home property near Glenmorgan.

""From a young age, I always loved baking and cooking, and when I was in England I wanted to have my own farm shop, so I think I've always had that entrepreneurism in me and I always wanted my own business," she said.



"I came across so many nice, Australian products that were already out there and it got me thinking, wouldn't it be nice if it all came from somewhere collectively?"



In each box, customers will receive six or seven Australian made products, a recipe card, and a suggested shopping list to help with meal planning, as well as a little treat for each customer to enjoy with a cuppa.



Ms McManus said the main driving factor was her own experience as a mother of young children, living remotely, so she wanted to help other rural women by removing some of the overwhelm of weekly dinners.



"I just tried to go off my own experiences and the struggles of putting dinner on the table every night, getting bored of cooking the same things, and trying to find the time to look for inspiration," she said.



"I think a big part of it for me was that I was aiming it at rural ladies, because we do miss out on things being so far out of town and the shops are limited, so we don't really get a chance to find new things.



"Those factors were what made me decide to create The Homestead Pantry Box."



Ms McManus has plans to open an online pantry store, stocking items from the monthly subscription boxes, so that customers can restock their pantries with the products that they loved, or try a particular item that they've been looking for.

If you're looking for a cracking Mother's Day gift, Ms McManus has also put together a one-off, novelty box which includes a jar of boozy jam, a handmade table cloth and some locally made chocolate to celebrate all the rural mums.



