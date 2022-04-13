Queensland Pony Club Championships draw 264 competitors

Riders Riley and Jordyn Thureson, and Millie Williams travelled from Charleville to compete in the Pony Club of Queensland showjumping championships at Dalby. Pictures Helen Walker

A total of 264 competitors and 286 horses along with parents made the long trek from various parts of Queensland for the 2022 Pony Club of Queensland State Jumping Equitation and Showjumping championships held at the Dalby Showgrounds over the weekend.

+11 The 2022 Queensland Pony club Association showjumping championships were held at the Dalby Showgrounds.























MORE GALLERIES

Those selected for the jumping equitation state team were Sienna Potter (Zone 6),Brooke Coyne (Zone 2) Phoebe Church (Zone 9) and Mahli Pereka riding (Zone 7).

The showjumping state team selected were Lily Short (Zone 6), Chelsea Jefferies (Zone 6), Millie Williams riding (Zone 13) and Molly Boden (Zone 6).

The highly coveted Percy Bishop award for the highest aggregate score for both jumping equitation and showjumping on the same horse and rider combination was Amy Cunzolo riding Finch Farm Curtis (Zone 15).

Racehorses learn pony club too

Charleville parents Charmaine and Paul Thureson made the long haul to Dalby with theirs daughters Riley and Jordyn, and their much-loved off the track Thoroughbreds, for the them to compete at the Pony Club of Queensland championships over the weekend.

"When you have two daughters who have a love of horses and are focused on showjumping, you give them every opportunity," Mrs Thureson said.

She said while her daughters are gifted after a life of racing by two local trainers Mark Johnstone and Shane Iverson, it is up to them to make something of them.

"My husband rides track work here in Charleville, so we always have some prior knowledge on the horses when they come to us", Mrs Thureson said.

She said the off the track Thoroughbreds provide some kids with a great opportunity to learn to ride horses.

Daughter, Riley said she lost her pony when she was nine and he was replaced with an off the track Thoroughbred Beau, who was five.



"He was very rewarding as we taught each other to jump and grew together," she said.

Riley and Jordyn joined with another Charleville local Millie Williams to be the only representatives for zone 13.

Millie and her old mare Florrie took out the 12 and under 70 cm sowjumping championship over the the weekend.

Millie has now been selected for the Queensland Showjumping Team and will compete at National level; she is the youngest member at 10 years old.

Travelling the miles

For Innisfail mother Julianne Madsen the 3000 kilometre round trip to Dalby is very worthwhile.



"We made the trip because my daughter Lahni qualified and wanted to attend," Mrs Madsen said.



"Pony club championships is an great experience as we have limited competition in the north.



"Lahni learned to experience competition going from about seven kids here, to more than 30 in her group."

Mrs Madsen said that overall the weekend was about building her daughter's confidence and social skills.

"She was placed 10th in her group but it also showed her how to be a good sport."

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

