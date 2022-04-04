Many benefits of EBV's discussed at field day

+16 Photos: Clare Adcock

































The single-step engine of the BREEDPLAN system and across-breed EBV's were major talking points amongst the crowd at the Repronomics project field day in Gayndah last Friday.



Around 140 graziers, breeders and industry professionals attended the field day to see cattle displays and live demonstrations, as well as hearing updates on the project across its different locations at Brian Pastures, Spyglass and the Douglas Daly.



Project managers spoke about the continuous improvement of EBV's and the many benefits that it can bring to both commercial cattle operators and breeders, as well as the development of across breed values which will soon be available for use.



David Greenup of Rosevale Santa Gertrudis spoke on behalf of seedstock operators involved in the project, stating that EBV's could become common practice with breeders into the future.



He also commended project managers on their commitment to improving the cattle industry through their extensive genetics research.

Net zero was another topic of discussion amongst attendees, noting that some may criticise the project for not thinking far enough into the future and ignoring the need to reduce methane emissions.

However, the crowd agreed that the most important thing at present is to stick to the basics and continue to make herds more efficient, because increased efficiency will assist in reducing emissions in the long run.



