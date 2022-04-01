Alpha steers make 650c/kg at Emerald sale

Emerald agents penned just over 1600 head at Thursday's sale with all categories, except 350-400kg steers, showing a pronounced decline.



The mixed quality line-up was highlighted by a draft of Droughtmaster steers from the Alpha district.



In the prime section bullocks over 550kgs sold to 490c/kg to average 400c/kg, heavy heifers over 400kgs coming under feeder & prime competition reached 490c/kg to average 411c/kg, heavy cows over 520kgs topped at 331c/kg to average 329c/kg, cows 450-520kgs made as much as 320c/kg to average 312c/kg, while bulls over 600kgs sold to 349c/kg.



Also read: Wallangra's inaugural bull sale sets a high benchmark

Also read: Numbers drop by 968 head at Gracemere sale

In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kgs reached 528c/kg to average 466c/kg, trade feeder steers 350-400kgs sold to 650c/kg to average 554c/kg, 280-350kgs steers topped at 688c/kg to average 576c/kg, while weaner steers 200-280kgs made as much as 750c/kg to average 626c/kg.



Trade feeder heifers 350-400kgs sold to 490c/kg to average 411c/kg, 280-350kg heifers topped at 528c/kg to average 487c/kg, weaner heifers 200-280kgs made as much as 608c/kg to average 505c/kg, while too few light heifers under 200kgs to reliably quote.



A pen of Brahman cross cows in forward condition with calves one-to-two-month-old sold for $2550 per unit.

The Bettridge family, Mt Wilga, Alpha offered Droughtmaster steers to make 650c/kg for 351kgs and $2284, while the Prince family, Janibee, Capella had their 384kg Droughtmaster steers to 554c/kg and $2130.



The Hollier family, Cluen Station, Dysart sold 460kg Droughtmaster cross steers to 492c/kg and $2260.



The Curran family, Bluegrass Plains, Capella had their 262kg Euro cross steers to 628c/kg and $1645, while the Pownall family, Chasford, Moranbah sold 311kg Droughtmaster cross steers to 688c/kg and $2142.



Rob and Julie Crozier, Rydan, Rubyvale had their 353kg Droughtmaster cross steers to 552c/kg and $1951, while Maurie & Connie Iddles, Nogoa Downs, Emerald sold 230kg Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for 668c/kg and $1542.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

