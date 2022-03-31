Numbers drop by 968 head at Gracemere sale

Numbers dropped by 968 head at the CQLX sale in Gracemere on Wednesday to 2525 head.



Cattle were penned from most local areas and north to Clermont, Collinsville and Charters Towers.



Agents reported quality and condition were generally good with several smaller runs and a couple of larger lines of grown steers and heifers on offer. The regular feeders and processors were in attendance although not all operated due to weather conditions around southern facilities. The report shows an easing throughout the sale, although some of this was due to the drafts of cattle presented.

Yearling steers topped at 838c/kg for light weight pens which averaged 641c to 786c/kg whilst medium weight lines averaged from 524c to 614c/kg - most going to restockers. Light weight pens of yearling heifers reached a top of 745c to average 552c to 715c/kg, again all to restockers. Medium weight pens averaged 442c to 585c/kg.

Grown steers to feedlots averaged 430c to 477c/kg with the bullocks to processors again easing to average 360c to 379c/kg. Grown heifers to the trade sold to 466c to average 376c/kg. Feeders paid to 454c, averaging 425c to 436c/kg for their grown heifers. Restocker cows averaged 320c whilst the heavy, four score cows eased dramatically to average 326c/kg. Heavy bulls averaged 334c to 337c/kg. Cows and calves sold from $2,550 to $3,400 per unit for the best bred pens. Two pens of aged, PTIC cows made $2000 per head.

AB Mckenzie, Bluff sold Droughtmaster steers for 662c/kg weighing 342kg to return $2127/hd.

W Baker, Goovigen sold Droughtmaster steers for 622c/kg weighing 332kg to return $2070/hd.

B and N Featherstone, Morinish sold Brahman cross weaner steers for 704c/kg weighing 248kg to return $1746/hd.

Lee Rutherford, Glenroy sold a run of 41 Droughtmaster steers for 766c/kg weighing 232kg to return $1783/hd.

CC. Anderson May Downs sold a run of Charbray weaner steers to average 770c/kg weighing 229kg to return $1767/hd.



Greg and Linda Ohl, Baralaba sold a line of Charbray steers for 798c/kg weighing 212kg to return $1692/hd.

L Neill, Calliope sold Brangus steers for 800c/kg weighing 198kg to return $1588/hd.

BN Scott, Kalapa sold Brahman weaner steers for 774c/kg weighing 187kg to return $1447/hd.

W and K Hale, Sarina sold Brangus steers for 826c/kg weighing 178kg to return $1470/hd.

A and R Edgar, Morinish sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 326c/kg weighing 640kg to return $2089/hd.

Greg and Linda Ohl, Baralaba sold a line of 13 PTIC Brahman Cows to return $2000/hd.

T and T Symonds, Sarina sold No.1 Brahman heifers for 470c/kg weighing 393kg to return $1847/hd.

Allan Van Itallie, Biloela sold Brahman heifers for 735c/kg weighing 286kg to return $2095/hd.

AB Mckenzie, Bluff sold Angus heifers for 626c/kg weighing 286kg to return $1776/hd.

M and B Harris, Bajool sold Brangus weaner heifers for 666c/kg weighing 253kg to return $1687/hd.

J Loudon, Bracewell sold Weaner Brangus heifers for 706c/kg weighing 171kg to return $1207/hd.

