Wallangra's inaugural bull sale sets a high benchmark

The event might have been held to mark two milestones - 65 years of property ownership and 60 years as members of the Angus Society of Australia but Wallangra's inaugural bull sale was important to commercial breeders as well.

After an afternoon of selling 31 stud bulls, seven PTIC stud heifers and 80 commercial heifers in the brand new auction ring, the stud situated west of Wandoan finished with a total average of $6050.85 and a full clearance of the catalogue.

The bulls themselves averaged $12,774, and it was Wallangra Road Runner R41 who topped the list when Mark and Rachel Little, Kolane, Wandoan outlaid $20,000 to secure him for their herd.

The Littles also purchased Wallangra Rights to Love R33 for $12,000.



Road Runner was the heaviest bull in the catalogue, 778kg at 23 months, and had an eye muscle area of 106 square centimetres, a scrotal circumference of 39cm and semen morphology of 92 per cent.



As per the catalogue, he was sired by Yamba Neuchatel N290 and his dam was Wallangra Abigail, and stud principal Margaret Whip said his grand-dam Millah Murrah Abigail K3 had been a lovely cow to breed from.

"We're ecstatic with the sale," she said.



"Before that we've had no trouble selling our bulls privately but an auction makes a market for you.

"I don't think anyone will be unhappy with their purchases."

Buyers inspecting the bulls in holding paddocks before the sale.

Close behind in prices paid at the sale was Wallangra Righthistime R17, a lengthy bull sold for $19,000 to 5DiamondY, Lagoon Creek, Roma, and Wallangra Rambo R40, who was purchased for $17,000 by the Caskey family, Revolo, Mitchell, on AuctionsPlus.

The latter also stuck to their guns on the laptop to secure Wallangra Rogue R07 for $14,000.

The main volume bull buyers were Len and Sue Bode, Percol Plains at McKinlay, who outlaid an average of $11,600 for five sire prospects.

Tambo's Davidson Livestock bought three bulls for an average of $12,000.

Tony Purcell from Chain-o-Holes at Mitchell finished the day with nine head, two of them stud bulls, plus seven commercial heifers, five of them preg tested in calf.

By far the volume buyer of the 80 PTIC commercial heifers on offer were John and Nina Scott, the new owners of Spring Creek at Wyandra.

As well as buying one PTIC stud heifer for $4750, they finished with 53 of the commercial mothers-to-be for an average outlay of $3679.

The couple are dairy farmers from the Gippsland region in Victoria and say they are keen to move out of that into beef.

"I grew up with Angus cattle, and I like the ones here today," Mr Scott said.



"They were a good type and looked to have a good temperament.

"Buying these gives us a good base to work from"

Mrs Whip said their females had always been sought after at Dalby sales and they were sure they'd be in demand at the on-property sale.

"We decided to grow them out another six months and put them in calf," she said.

Nutrient agents selling the commercial heifers in lots of five, in the new auction ring.

The commercial heifers averaged $3659 while the seven stud heifers sold for an average of $3607.

The main operator on the stud side was Matthew Hannay, SSH Angus Stud, Eurella, NSW, via AuctionsPlus, who bought four of the heifers for an average of $3750.

Nutrien auctioneer Dean Pearce said the sale had been strongly underpinned by commercial support, and bulls had been prepared with that in mind.

Some 47 bid cards were given out, and Mrs Whip said they'd likely have 50 bulls for sale next year, on the strength of the interest on Thursday.

Selling agents: Nutrien, interfaced with AuctionsPlus

