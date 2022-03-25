Richmond by-election winner takes 42pc of votes

The Electoral Commission of Queensland has declared Sherreen Lanskey the successful candidate at the Richmond Shire councillor by-election.

Commissioner Pat Vidgen said Ms Lanskey received 42 per cent of the votes at this month's full postal by-election.

"The official election day was 12 March and electors then had ten days to return their postal votes so they could be added to the count," Mr Vidgen said.



Also read: Mount Isa sculpture heads to Darwin conference

Also read: Rural show cancelled for third year in a row



"When that deadline passed on Tuesday 22 March, Ms Lanskey was clearly in the lead with 42 per cent of the votes, while Emily Mackenzie and William Guy both received about 29 per cent."

Mr Vidgen said the number of formal or valid votes at the Richmond Shire by-election was extremely high.

"Of the hundreds of votes that were cast only one vote was informal and that's an impressive result," he said.

"Richmond Shire residents have done an outstanding job in making sure their votes counted at this by-election."

The election was needed because of the resignation of Cr Scott Geary in January.



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

