Mount Isa sculpture heads to Darwin conference

A Mount Isa sculpture is about to turn heads in Darwin.

The Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association posted a teaser on their social media page with the caption "Guess what's on the way to the NTCA Conference".

The NTCA conference started in Darwin on Wednesday and goes until Friday.

The accompanying image shows two large sculpture's on a trailer pulled by a ute, pulled up at the Northern Territory border near Camooweal.

Mount Isa sculptor Claire Murphy created the amazing lifesize campdraft pieces.

Ms Murphy said Ben and Scrap, as she is calling the duo, weigh 560 kilograms, while an accompanying Brahman bullock weighs 375kg.



"I started it two years ago, but I was not full time on it... if I had been full time, only working on it I think I could have had it done in eight months," she said.

"It's made of scrap steel, old tools, old truck parts, old farming parts and whatever other junk I could find really."

