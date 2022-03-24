Rural show cancelled for third year in a row

The Theodore Show has been cancelled for the third year in a row.

The show's society made the announcement on their Facebook page, siting recent damage to their show grounds during a severe storm.

The Dawson Valley show was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions.



ALSO IN THE NEWS:

A spokesperson for the Theodore Show society said the decision rested on the insurance that surrounded hosting an event.



"Unfortunately due to the significant impact to the main pavilion at the sport & recreation grounds, we regretfully inform you that we have had to cancel our 2022 Show," the statement read.



"This decision did not come lightly and was discussed in great detail and length.



"We've poured a lot of hours into the 2022 show to date but at the end of the day the decision rested on the insurance that surrounded hosting an event in what is seen to be a high risk zone to our insurance company."



+4 Storm damage.









MORE GALLERIES

The society also assured the safety of their volunteers and community was paramount.



"We'd like to take the opportunity to clarify that although the sport and recreation committee advised the approval to utilise parts of the facility, the insurance liability outweighs the benefit to their community," the statement continued.



"We look forward to hosting a 2023 event for all to enjoy."

In 2021, the Theodore Show society reverted to running a one day family fun day in replacement of the annual two day show.



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.