Yabbies off and racing at Moonie

Moonie yabbie races hosts colourful crowd

News
The outfits were bright and the smiles were brighter at the 2022 Moonie Yabbie Races.

After postponing earlier in the month due to wild weather and flooding, the Moonie Yabbie Races were held over the weekend and saw locals and visitors winning big in the ring.

With a crowd that would rival most race days, many bright and 'yabbie themed' outfits could be seen trackside throughout the day, including those entered in the hotly contested fashions on the field.

'The Moonie Yabbie' also made her debut after having a hot-pink coloured facelift. Clawdia, as she is now known, was named after the completion of the 'Name our Yabbie' competition.

