'College stripped bare' as monster machinery auction advertised

All the assets that a new entity would need to run a viable operation at the former Longreach Pastoral College are being sold via an online auction over the coming weekend.

The advertisement of over 600 items of plant and equipment, ranging from tractors to blacksmithing tools and everything in between has brought a plea from AgForce sheep and wool board president Mike Pratt for the government to reconsider selling them.

He said AgForce was aware that two major agribusiness corporates had expressed a keen interest in purchasing the entire college aggregation and reinstating fit-for-purpose rural training for their company, other corporates and industry, as well as offer the facility for other training required by the wider community.

"Why sell all the horses, plant and equipment, even the desks and chairs when there is a possibility that a new private entity will re-introduce the training the livestock industry desperately needs," he asked. "Having to replace all items necessary to deliver the wide range of training required is a big disincentive."

The sale of the last 41 horses from the Queensland Agricultural Training College's Emerald and Longreach campuses in February attracted nationwide interest and a top price of $46,000 for the government.

All the goods and chattels from the former Emerald Agricultural College were sold in October 2021 and achieved 100 per cent clearance.

Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said the equipment was no longer being used and could deteriorate and create additional costs if not disposed of in a timely fashion.

He added that the decision to dispose of non-fixed assets at Longreach was made following the Longreach Regional Council decision in October 2021 to not purchase the Longreach property.

It was following this decision that AgForce asked to be given a chance to sit round the table with the state government to consider the future for the Longreach Pastoral College.

Mr Pratt said that had taken place on February 24 in Brisbane, where he, AgForce CEO Mike Guerin and sheep and wool policy advisor Michael Allpass urged Mr Furner to engage with them on the sale process for the former college, the surrounding rural land and its plant and equipment, along with the local council.

"We wanted to better understand the government's processes regarding the sale of all college assets," Mr Pratt said. "We want to assist with decision-making to obtain an outcome that is both socially responsible with regard to continuing to provide training opportunities for future generations, and that best benefits Queensland's rural communities and agribusiness."

He said the specific aim was to retain the college for training purposes, both for agricultural and wider training needs in the region.

"Otherwise, it could be turned into anything," he said.

Mr Furner said the government appreciated the important voices of stakeholders like AgForce.



"No decision has been made on the disposal of the Longreach campus," he said.

"The Queensland government's position to repurpose the colleges has been consistent from the outset.

"We understand the passion this community has for the former campus, however we do not intend to close off options for suitable use of the site by imposing artificial deadlines."

Mr Pratt said industry dynamics had changed dramatically since the Coaldrake Report was released in 2019, recommending the closure of the colleges, with all commodities now reaping great returns, diminishing drought conditions and the wild dog problem that severely impacted the small stock industries under control due to the government-sponsored cluster fencing scheme.



"How does one respond when a young city-born Queenslander wants to work on an outback station and asks the question, 'how can I train to get a job on a cattle station' - the answer will be, sorry....you can't," he said.



A line-up of some of the vehicles that are up for auction.

Western Qld's biggest auction

Tomkin's Auctions representative Chris Tomkins said the auction, beginning at 10am this Friday and concluding at 4pm on Monday, would be one of the biggest auctions western Queensland had seen.

The sale list ranges from trucks, tractors, and four wheel drives to feed bins, grain augers, pumps, horse floats, chainsaws, cement mixers, woodworking equipment, trailers, welders, shearing gear, round bales, and saddlery.

"There are over 40 motorbikes and quad bikes, and 43 or 44 saddles," he said.

"I think we'll have interest from throughout Queensland, northern NSW and the Northern Territory, because it's a great opportunity to buy late model machinery and not have transport costs.

"There's also a shortage of this gear so people have been waiting for this to come up."

The whole auction team will be on site at Longreach for inspection days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and Mr Tomkins said he was confident they would have 100pc clearance again.

