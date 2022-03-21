Photos from the MacIntyre Valley Cotton field day

About 130 cotton industry participants gathered at the 2022 MacIntyre Valley Cotton field day at Turkey Lagoon near Boggabilla on Wednesday.



Growers, agronomists, retailers, researchers, labour companies and others spent the day exploring new technology, hearing about labour issues faced by the industry, and catching up over a meal.

Two prestigious national cotton industry awards were also presented, with Quigley Farms at Trangie in the Macquarie Valley crowned the Bayer Cotton Grower of the Year for 2021 and Ashley Geldard of Columboola Cotton near Miles named AgriRisk High Achiever of the Year 2021.



The awards are part of the Australian Cotton Industry Awards, which recognise resilience and innovation through the cotton supply chain.

