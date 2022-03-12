Top 14 individuals keeping their local shows alive

Country shows simply couldn't run without the dedicated committee members, volunteers and supporters across the state.

The Queensland Show Awards received 14 nominations for the Outstanding Individual Contribution title, which aims to recognise people who have made a significant contribution during 2021 or across a number of years.

They are renowned for their development or organisation of a new or existing competition, securing considerable sponsorship or grant opportunities, or acting in a major role within the show society.

A winner and runner up will be awarded at a presentation evening in Cairns on March 19.



Brett Boatfield - Stanthorpe Show

Originally involved with helping run the show campdraft, Brett joined the general committee in 2014 and became president in 2017.

The Stanthorpe and District Men's Shed have been located on the showgrounds for many years, but more recently Brett has encouraged both the Stanthorpe Historical Vehicle and Machinery group and the Rotary Club of the Granite Belt to build facilities on the showgrounds.

He has also been instrumental in encouraging the biennial Snowflakes in Stanthorpe winter festival to be held there too.

In 2018 Brett worked very hard organising a major fundraiser for CareFlight during the show.

In 2021 Brett was determined there would be a show and with help from his wife, he rewrote COVID safe guidelines and submitted them to Queensland Health until they were finally approved.

Brett's motivation carried everyone along with him and Stanthorpe was one of the very few show societies able to run a successful event in 2021. He gave confidence to other societies that they too could do it.

Pina and Dale Crear - Atherton Show

This husband and wife team have been a quintessential part of the Atherton Show for decades.

Dale has been involved in the Atherton Show all of his life; first with woodchopping.

From 1979, Dale became more actively involved with the broader elements of the Atherton Show after meeting with the then secretary, Tom Pink.

In 1983, Dale through his work with Telstra installed a phone intercom system across the showground and saved many other volunteers a lot of walking.

From 1988, Dale took on the role of grounds steward and undertook this role for the next 19 years.

Dale was made a life member of the Atherton Show Society in 2003.

Pina has volunteered her time annually since their marriage and was made a life member too in 2009 for her contribution.

Both Dale and Pina continued the Crear tradition by introducing their children to the joy of attending, contributing and participating in shows from a very early age.

Pina provided hours of office administrative support with her two boys securely entertained in a play pen at the Show Office from the outset. This progressed with both Dale and Pina fully supporting their sons to become exhibitors in various sections of the show.

Denis Janetzki - Oakey Show Society

Denis Janetski is a true stalwart of the Oakey show, and has held many positions since becoming a member in 1972.

He became president of the Oakey Show in 2003, at a time when the committee was in debt.

He instigated the annual Beef Classic to alleviate financial worries and was instrumental in relocating the Greenwood Hall to the grounds as a function facility.

His legacy also includes launching the show as a major player in rodeos and he supported the introduction of team penning into the program.

Ella Parsons - Mudgeeraba Show

Ella settled in Mudgeeraba in 1996 and started as both a volunteer and display exhibitor at the show.

In 2010 Ella put her hand up to serve on the management committee and is currently serving in her fourth year as president.

Shortly after assuming the presidency she engaged a nationwide authority to conduct a Workplace Health and Safety workshop for members resulting in a WPH&S manual specific to the society.

She spearheaded the subcommittee to redraft the society's constitution and began working on the admin organisation and efficiency to identify additional roles and outsourcing where necessary.

An overhaul of the existing operations manual is next having spearheaded the recent installation project of security cameras throughout the showgrounds and the inaugural MSS Education Program.

Glenda McAuliffe - Cairns Show

Glenda has made a significant contribution to the entertainment program of the Cairns Agricultural, Pastoral and Mining Association for more than 30 years.

The Community Stage is the hub of entertainment (outside the centre ring program) where performers can showcase their individual talents.

Program planning continues year round, the three day program requires the co-ordination of eight hours of entertainment acts per day for three days, up to 2000 performers and some high schools bring in 200 students comprising of musicians, vocalists and drama.

She often goes above and beyond expectation to support her performers and develops positive relationships with all involved.

Jessica Hanson - Crows Nest Show

Jess was a founding member of the Crows Nest Show Juniors in 2006 and became a steward of a number of key sections.

By 2009 she was the Crows Nest Miss Showgirl and took the reins as secretary for 12 months 2019/2020.

She initiated Strategic Planning and a Masterplan for the showgrounds themed 'More than just a one-day show' and in 2020 helped recruit a unique, skill based and very diverse committee with an average meeting age of mid 30s, a 50:50 female to male ratio, a breastfeed babe in arms, some active members over 80 years old and more.

She has also held the office of vice president for four years and has been the grants officer, securing more than $560,000 since 2019 to improve infrastructure and events.

Jess led the way and developed the country's first virtual show in 2020.

She organised the recording of 12 educational videos from chief stewards, life members and local professionals which helped to attract 330 exhibitors from three states.

Joanne Davis - Tully Show

Jo has spent most of her life actively involved in the show, starting with helping her mother with the horse events.

Having been a steward and ring master, she became president in 2017 and organises the entry forms, the camping arrangements for competitors, and makes sure that everything is set to make the events run smoothly and successfully.

That's on top of assisting with the exhibitors of the cattle, coordinating volunteers, helping with cleaning, painting and repairing, and the administration side of things.

Regular stall holders love coming to the show, because they are made to feel welcome, and contribute to our town; a reflection of the commitment that comes from behind the scenes.

Judith Butler - Mundubbera Show Society

Judy is a boisterous and hardworking member of the society and community who is the caretaker; keeping facilities clean and as the initial contact for campers all year round.

Judy is a knowledgeable lady and a fantastic advocate of where to go in the district.

She was awarded the Mundubbera Volunteer of the Year Award and North Burnett Regional Volunteer of the Year Award at the Australia Day Awards in 2021.

Judy likes to keep the executive office well-nourished with cakes, muffins and chocolate slice and from her heart, always supplies the executives with chocolates and champagne at Christmas.

Judith Buyers - Oakey Show

Judy has had an association with the Oakey Agricultural, Pastoral and Rodeo Society Inc. for more than 30 years, in various roles as an exhibitor, sponsor, volunteer and executive.

She is the current president and has established many new initiatives.

Ten years ago she proposed to hold a team penning weekend now attracting 125 teams.

She was instrumental in establishing a junior stewards initiative where several teenagers were trained in the responsibilities and obligations and she has overseen the replacement of several key pieces of infrastructure including a new pavilion, cattle shed and extension of the cattle yards.

In 2021, a new attraction complemented the program with the addition of the 'Smokin the Downs Pit Masters Low and Slow BBQ Competition'.

Julie Walz - Wandoan Show Society

Julie continually strives to keep intergenerational community members engaged and connected with the Wandoan community.

Her innovative, organisation, willingness to sacrifice herself and her seemingly boundless energy are all legendary in Wandoan.

Julie has been a member for at least 42 years including treasurer for seven years and secretary more than 10.

She has taken part in running or assisting in the introduction of the WAGS (Women and Girls at the Show) marquee with guest speakers and presenters and the Aim High Black Tie Gala.

Kate Stokes - Malanda Show Society

Kate plays a crucial role in organising events to keep youth involved with the agricultural show movement.

In 2016, her aim was to rejuvenate the Show Ball, Street Parade and the Dairy Queen and Princess Quest.

She did all three, attracting more than 50 floats in the parade, 15 queen entrants and making the ball a sold-out event.

Melanie Bryson - Mudgeeraba Show Society

In addition to being vice president, Melanie also leads a volunteering program and partnerships, is a member of the constitution sub committee, manages all aspects of the people and culture portfolio and website design, content and publishing and has also taken on the role of pavilion section head since 2020.

The formalised volunteer program developed by Melanie ensured compliance and increased volunteer recruitment and retention.

Over the last 18 months, she has researched and produced a new suite of documents for the society including employment contracts, employee leave, entitlement and reimbursements, privacy and confidentiality agreements, media release permissions, grounds entry conditions, CCTV footage release, and documented membership applications.

She manages the revamped website with traffic up from less that 100 page views in 2019 to more than 8000 in 2021.

Betty Cleeve - Texas Show

Betty Cleeve joined the Texas Show Society in about 1969 and became treasurer in 1990, a position she has held for 31 years.

Her entire family have all been involved in the Texas Show Society and she supported her family members in holding the positions of three presidents, three vice presidents, entertainment stewards, chief ring stewards, bar steward and BBQ stewards.

Betty has been instrumental in maintaining and positioning the TSS as one of the most fiscally secure shows in Queensland. Betty has implemented and conducted systems to ensure the TSS maintained budgetary discipline and did not undertake ventures or projects that could put the future viability of the TSS at a risk.

Brad Jepson - The Caves

Brad became involved in 1991 and has been secretary for around 24 years and chairman for a few years too.

He helped build the pavilion and up until just a few years ago, he and his wife Beth would print and staple the show program themselves.

Brad not only helps with the rodeo and dog trials but he previously organised a garden show with buses transporting people for a day of viewing.

