President at 22: Meet Queensland show's emerging leaders

Nine of the state's brightest young show enthusiasts have been nominated for Queensland Show Awards' Emerging Leader title.

From 22-year-old presidents to former Showgirls and quiet achievers, the list features hardworking 18 to 35 year olds with an admirable attitude and effort.

The award acknowledges an individual who has assisted individuals or groups, or developed competitions or programs to help the society and their community.



A winner and runner up will be awarded at a presentation evening in Cairns on March 19.

Chloe Johnson - Childers Show

Chloe became the show's president in late 2019 at just 22.

In 2020 she rallied her committee to host their first online event. Chloe's approach was to connect with the existing members with the knowledge of how the local show worked, inspire innovation and lead a committee that was open to change.



In addition to engaging with existing members, Chloe was successful in introducing new members and faces to the Childers Show in 2021.

Chloe and her committee engaged with a wide variety of local community groups from the local SES who controlled the parking, to a new partnership with the local Scouts who ran the canteen from a BBQ trailer.

She also helped facilitate the new Artisan Tent.

Clare Webster - Gatton Show Society

Clare, 31, is a passionate, innovative and inspiring emerging leader within her local town and show of Gatton, the West Moreton and Brisbane Valley sub-chamber and previously within Queensland Ag Shows Next Generation Committee.

As a child, Clare entered the floral arts, photography, cookery and schoolwork sections which led her to become the cookery section steward.

The 2014 Gatton Show Miss Showgirl has been the lead coordinator and strong advocate for reinvigorating the Gatton Show's Showgirl and Rural Ambassador competitions.

She implemented a Junior Showgirl and Rural Ambassador program and grew the judging and presentation event from a small lunch to a popular race day event.

Clare played an integral leading role in developing the Gatton Show's Next Generation Committee, alongside other fellow youth members, and is now president.

Dannielle Stevenson - Quilpie and District Show Society

Dannielle moved to Quilpie with her husband Dale in 2014.



Although she had no previous involvement in the show movement she joined the Quilpie committee in 2015 and is now the president.



She also takes control of the trade stalls, co-organises the entertainment along with coordinating the Quilpie Show social media, promoting and marketing.



The show has taken on a new direction with Dannielle at the helm.



She is quick to find an alternative when things don't go to plan; a mechanical bull competition was established when the 2019 rodeo was cancelled and she got camels on the race track for the first time in more than 10 years.



In 2020 a virtual show took place and the infamous scarecrow competition became a mapped trail for visitors to check off and potentially win a cash prize.



2021 saw the Showmen's Guild rides pull out a couple of weeks prior to the show but despite the struggles, Dannielle and her committee attracted a record crowd through the gate and connected with state-wide media for publicity.



The quest for attracting sideshow contractors to the small rural shows will continue however thinking outside the square to ensure the Quilpie and District Show continues into the future is paramount on Dannielle's agenda.

Georgia Doull - Malanda Agricultural & Pastoral Show Society

Georgia is a well-known member of the Malanda and Atherton Tablelands community, and first became involved with agricultural shows at the age of five when her family ran the popular animal nursery.



In 2013, she became the dairymaid (ribbon presenter) for the Malanda Show Holstein and all breeds dairy cattle sections and by 2018 was the official ring steward for the Holstein breed.



Georgia has been an active volunteer for the Malanda Show's annual Beef Cattle Handling School and the supported All Breeds Dairy Camp.



From 2012, Georgia has volunteered within the office, assisting the show's executive with administration work in the lead up to the annual show.



In 2016, Georgia was the Malanda Show Society entrant and winner in the reinvigorated Malanda Show Dairy Queen and Princess competition and went on to be the 2019 North Queensland Sub Chamber Miss Showgirl runner-up.



Georgia became the minutes secretary within the Malanda Show Executive and took over the co-ordination of the Dairy Queen and Princess Competition, which she intends to extend to a Rural Ambassador and Young Rural Ambassador program.



Jessica Melling - Mudgeeraba Show Society

The 2018 Queensland Country Life Miss Showgirl Awards Miss Popular winner remains an active member of her youth committee, show society and local community.



In 2021, during her role as vice president (now president) of the youth committee, Jessica dedicated herself to raising the profile of the Showgirl, Rural Ambassador and Junior Ambassador programs.



Recently, Jessica developed a rural educational tour and sought assistance from a local councillor to host the 2021 Showgirls and Rural Ambassador on a discovery of local agricultural businesses and partners in our community.



Jessica secured sponsorship funding and chaperoned the girls as they met local primary producers, community suppliers of food and beverage and supermarkets where the produce is sold.



Jessica reliably takes a senior role in the show and at the last AGM presented the youth committee report to the membership, detailing how the next generation need to be celebrated and implored those present to recruit young people to join the youth committee.



Matthew Heck - Esk Show

Matthew, 25, has been a member of the Esk Show Society for almost seven years and has helped increase the interest in the show society by the younger generation through his quirky ideas.



He is the night entertainment steward organising the Young Farmers Challenge and community games and at a 2019 meeting presented the concept of lawn mowing racing which has taken off around local shows.



He took on junior vice president last year, which places him on the management committee, and will give him the opportunity to transition to the future presidents.



Jessica Hanson - Crows Nest Show

Jess was a founding member of the Crows Nest Show Juniors in 2006 and became a steward of a number of key sections.

By 2009 she was the Crows Nest Miss Showgirl and took the reins as secretary for 12 months 2019/2020.



She initiated Strategic Planning and a Masterplan for the showgrounds themed 'More than just a one-day show' and in 2020 helped recruit a unique, skill based and very diverse committee with an average meeting age of mid 30s, a 50:50 female to male ratio, a breastfeed babe in arms, some active members over 80 years old and more.



She has also held the office of vice president for four years and has been the grants officer, securing more than $560,000 since 2019 to improve infrastructure and events.



Jess led the way and developed the country's first virtual show in 2020.



She organised the recording of 12 educational videos from chief stewards, life members and local professionals which helped to attract 330 exhibitors from three states.



Rebecca Davis - Tully Show

Rebecca attended her first show at just six weeks old (sleeping in the office while her family worked hard in their show duties), and hasn't missed a Tully Show since.



As a toddler she followed her mother and grandfather around, and therefore had a complete understanding of the lay out of the showgrounds at a very early age.



She became a ring steward at 12, and in 2017 became the Junior Vice President and assistant Ring Master.



Rebecca takes on many and any job and is a constant face at working bees. The quiet achiever, who does not seek praise or recognition, simply gets the job done, making it easier for other team members to complete their schedules.



Rebecca helped establish the new young farmers challenge and saw almost 100 people take part.



Nathan Lee Long - Cairns Show

Nathan first joined the Cairns Show Association as a member in 2015, then the general committee in 2018.



In 2019 Nathan joined the management committee and entertainment sub-committee and started to contribute on a number of levels.



Although he had a focus on the entertainment side of the show, he also contributed to the day-to-day business operations and showground's master plan.

In 2021 Nathan took on the role of Ring Master for two days/night of the show due to the unavailability of the usual long-term Ring Master and not only kept things running smoothly, he recruited additional volunteers too.

Nathan has also led the creation and digitisation of plans for all sales and hire areas and trained the show staff in the use of AutoCAD software. This modernisation enabled the CSA to accurately identify and review the available hire sites. This also enables the sales staff to easily modify event site plans.

