Royalla rises to new heights at Longreach bull sale

The Royalla Shorthorn stud, based in central west NSW, has a loyal following in Queensland's central west, which helped the Job family to a top price of $21,000 at the stud's annual Longreach sale on Friday.

Held at the Western Queensland Livestock Exchange facility, young Longreach producer Natasha Green, representing WG Cattle Co, came up trumps in a keen bidding duel for the 22-month-old polled roan bull, Royalla R108.



Weighing 740kg, he is the son of Royalla Trigger M246 and Royalla Rosebud M315 and Ms Green said his overall shape was what they strove for in their cattle.



He'll be put in with their Santa Gertrudis-Brahman cross breeding herd at Glendon, west of Longreach, where Royalla genetics have a proven track record.

With the endorsement of supreme male exhibit at Beef 2021 backing them, all 20 of the Royalla bulls offered at the sale were sold, resulting in an average of $11,950, a significant boost from the 2021 average price of $7541.

Stud principal Nic Job said it was a clear signal of confidence in the Shorthorn breed for crossbreeding in the region, a market they had been servicing since joining the Longreach All Breeds bull sale in 2001.

When drought brought about its demise, Mr Job continued on his own, resulting in a total clearance and a top price of $17,000 in 2018, and a top price of $20,000 before a live audience of four people at the 2020 sale, one of the first to be held in the new COVID-aware environment.

Repeat clients Keough Wirth Pedley bought the second top price bull on Friday, Royalla R266 for $18,000.

The son of Weebollabolla K315, he weighed 684kg.

Keough Wirth Pedley finished the sale with eight new bulls for an average price of $12,250, which they'll be using in their predominantly Shorthorn herd at Boonamerrie, south of Longreach.

Another volume and return buyer was the Appleton Cattle Co, Star Downs, Alpha, who paid $11,000 three times for bulls.

Together with another two, they finished with an average outlay of $10,400.

Also buying on the day were Greg and Leanne Boyd, Springdale Land and Cattle, Aramac, going to a top of $16,000, AD Alexander and Co, Willoughby, Barcaldine, who paid a top price of $14,000, and online purchaser Lindsay Fielder, from Aramac.

Four bidders and one viewer took part in the sale online.

Selling agents - Elders, interfaced with Stocklive

