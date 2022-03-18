Three bulls share top price at Highlands sale in Clermont

Two studs shared the top price honours at the 31st Highlands Droughtmaster sale, where bulls sold to a top of $26,000 three times to average at Clermont on Friday.



Eleven renowned Droughtmaster vendors offered an impressive line-up of 66 bulls for a 98 per cent clearance, to average $10,784 and gross $701,000.



The impeccable selection of 48 registered bulls and 34 herd bulls were offered by long term sale vendors Almafi, Medway, Huntly, Karragarra, Strathfield, Cairo, Warrina, Kenlogan, Redskin and Oasis, who'll be joined by new vendor, Vale View.



First to hit the $26,000 top price was Vale View Denzel 2 (P), a polled (P) bull by Oasis A Mr Mint (H), which was offered by Dave and Colleen Smith.



Denzel was knocked down to Paul Dingle, Waringle Partnership, Conondale, over the phone.

Elder's Anthony Ball and first time vendor Dave Smith, Vale View Droughtmasters, and equal $26,000 top price bull Vale View Denzel 2 (P).

LR and LJ Philp of Lynsey Park stud paid $26,000 for Oasis Ollie, a heterozygous polled bull, which was offered by Noel Geddes, Oasis Droughtmasters, Emerald.

The 23-month-old sire-prospect is the son of Oasis Magnum (P) (AI).

The Geddes family also sold the third equal $26,000 top price bull Oasis Domino (P), to Matt and Rebecca Brooks of Major Drouhtmasters, Wivenhoe Pocket.



The 24 month old is the son of Oasis Magnum (P).

Elder's Anthony Ball with Noel Geddes, Oasis Droughtmasters, Emerald, and the equal $26,000 top price bull Oasis Ollie (P).

Vendor averages

Many foundation and repeat clients were in attendance on the day, along with some new buyers and vendors.

The Geddes family, Oasis Droughtmasters, Emerald, sold three bulls to top at $26,000, with a strong average of $22,334.

Hastings and Sandra Donaldson and family, Medway Droughtmasters, Bogantungan, Willows, sold eight bulls to top at $23,000, with an average of $15,400.



Peter Bauer, Warrina Droughtmasters, Ravenshoe, sold three bulls to top at $9000, with an average of $6334.

The Rutherford family, Redskin Droughtmasters, Morinish, sold seven bulls to top at $14,000, with an average of $9286.

The Barton family, Huntly Droughtmasters, Struan, Comet, sold 12 bulls to top at $25,00, with an average of $12,417.

Wayne and Ingrid York, Karragarra Droughtmasters, Emerald, sold six bulls to top at $11,000, with an average of $7334.

Kenlogan Proprietors, Clermont, sold five bulls to top at $7000, with an average of $6200.

Aleisha Finger, Almafi Droughtmasters, Inga Downs, Dingo, sold seven bulls to a top of $15,00, with an average of $8334.

Shane and Wendy Perry, Perry Pastoral Co, Strathfield Droughtmasters, Clermont, sold eight bulls to top at $15,000, with an average of $9000.

Ryan and Chloe Hodgkinson, Cairo Droughtmasters, Clermont, sold four bulls to top at $9000, with an average of $6500.

First time vendors of the sale Dave and Colleen Smith of Vale View Droughtmasters, Manumbar, sold four bulls on their Highlands debut, to top at $26,000, with a strong average of $19,000.

Bulk buyers

Bulk buying honours of the day went to four operations.

Mark Anger and Jennifer Hochmuth purchased nine bulls with a top of $21,000 and average of $9334.

Jumba Holdings, Charters Towers, bought seven bulls, with a top of $11,000 and average of $8715.

Carmel Downs Pastoral Company purchased four bulls, with a top of $12,000, averaging $11,000..

The O'Sullivan family, purchased four bulls as well, with a top of $11,000, averaging $8500.

Selling agents: Elders, with Elite Livestock Auctions

