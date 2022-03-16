Outstation doors to open again for Emerald distance ed families

Distance Education families with the Emerald campus of the Capricornia School of Distance Education are rejoicing at the news that their two-year fight to have access to their on-campus accommodation returned to them has been successful.

According to CSDE Outstation president Shontae Moran, an agreement with parents and families was finalised following an extensive meeting between Queensland Education Department representatives and parents of the school on March 11.

She said the department agreed at the meeting to reinstate and upgrade on-campus accommodation facilities, ending a ban that saw school families raise a petition and enlist the support of the general community to raise awareness of their situation.



This week's outcome has been described as a great result for all involved.

The family-funded facilities were declared off limits to isolated families in February 2020, which the department said was due to fire safety and workplace health and safety concerns.

Throughout 2021, departmental spokespeople and Minister Grace Grace continually emphasised that the welfare of staff, students and school communities were their "absolute priority".



In a statement released on Wednesday, a spokesman said the department was currently working closely with Schools of Distance Education at Emerald and Longreach to ensure the buildings on site were compliant with the National Construction Code and that the needs of the school were met.

"The department has committed that all SDE sites that provide overnight accommodation for specific purposes - Cairns, Charters Towers, Longreach and Emerald - will be made compliant for the start of school 2023," he said.

"The department conducted a workshop with Capricornia SDE (Emerald) on Friday, March 11 to discuss the operational and design requirements.



"Design requirements, based on feedback from the community, are currently being scoped in addition to the required building upgrades committed to last year."

Breakthrough meetings were held in Emerald and Longreach last year, giving families an opportunity to provide Education Department project officers a deeper understanding of how they used the buildings and what they needed.



Ms Moran said at the time they were optimistic but were waiting to see what actions followed.

She said the agreement made on March 11 included reopening the two accommodation sheds at Emerald, and that it would allow for continued catering and activities from the Tuckerbox, a facility provided by a federal grant that provides a commercial kitchen and additional ablutions and washing facilities to complement the accommodation.

RELATED: Capricornia SDE families lose F2F induction



The onsite facilities make attending face-to-face events such as minischools each term more affordable, and enriches the educational, social and emotional learning outcomes on what can be a very lonely road for students and home tutors educating young children remotely.

Ms Moran said the closure had resulted in significant economic and social hardships for families.

"We are pleased that the campaign has concluded with a fair and workable solution for all," she said. "We are pleased that the department engaged with us to reach this extremely valued outcome."

The campaign had support from local MP Lachlan Millar, opposition education spokesman Dr Christian Rowan, and the Central Highlands Regional Council, which made council accommodation available.



The Education Department spokesman said they would meet with Longreach SDE representatives later this month.



ALSO READ:

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

