Highway "blunder" blamed for Nolan's $10m+ flood damage

A "blunder" in Department of Transport and Main Roads planning and no acceptance of local knowledge has created a $10 million-plus flood bill for Nolan Meats at Gympie.

Nolan Meats were among the victims of recent flood inundation as Gympie recorded its second highest flood on record on February 27. Only 1893 was higher.

Floodwaters at the processing facility rose to 23 metres above normal Mary River heights and encroached on their production floor for the first time in the company's 64 year history.

Mr Nolan said in a previous flood it got to about 20m and the water began to reach the internal access roads around the rendering and by-products room, but not in key processing areas.

Also read: Queensland, New South Wales floods close beef processing

Also read: Floods hit Dallarnil district for second time this year

He said the construction of the new Bruce Highway adjacent to the facility effectively marooned the processing plant to a water logged island.

He said the key advice to the Department of Transport and Main Roads was repeated many times, that lowering the road at the front entrance of Nolan Meats would create a flood risk by removing their only access in a major weather event.

"Against our advice, the entrance was lowered to allow the safe design of a new Bruce Highway underpass near our property," Mr Nolan said.

Director of Nolans Meats, Terry Nolan, stands in the carpark that formed a moat around his business. The new Bruce Highway is behind in the background.

After receiving more than 300 millimetres of rain on the Friday, and knowing another 300mm was to fall over the next couple of days, the management of Nolan's sent processing staff home Friday morning around 9am, well before the flood peaked on Sunday morning.

He said the engineering staff stayed on site to evacuate equipment over the weekend.

For Mr Nolan to access the plant on Monday morning he had to charter a helicopter to get on site along with other key staff to start the cleaning process.

The damage to the facility was "heartbreaking" with 1.5 metres of water flowing through the administration complex.

There were 326 bodies of high quality grain-fed beef processed on Thursday, which sat in chillers, unable to be moved in the flood. They were eventually spoiled and had to be loaded into two B-double tip trucks and sent to AJ Bush beef rendering plant.



Mr Nolan said the value of the carcases would have represented about $1m on today's market, but ended up as meat meal.

He said the visit from Senator Bridgett McKenzie on March 5, then state agriculture Minister Mark Furner on Wednesday, before Senator McKenzie returned on Thursday with Prime Minister Scott Morrison certainly lifted the staff morale.



Mr Morrison congratulated the Nolan family for getting back up and running in record time to lift the spirits and commitment to their strong workforce.



"We missed just five production days," Mr Nolan said.



"Even though the team worked around the clock for nine days to have us back operating by the following Monday our team thought Scomo's visit was just fantastic.

"We had set a team goal to operate by the first Friday, but it was just a bridge too far, given the extent of the damage and our team's exhaustion.



"We needed the extra couple of days so targeted Monday and achieved that and we can't thank our staff enough."

Mr Nolan said it would be months before the plant was back to 100 per cent capacity and feared the repercussions of these flood may be long for most people given the severity.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

