Chilli lovers to help raise funds for floods

Biting into a chilli at Murphys Creek this coming Sunday will have an added layer of heat with all profits from the renowned festival going to flooded farming communities.

The Murphys Creek Chilli Festival will showcase Australia's best hot sauces, coolest drinks, chilli condiments and eating challenges all in one place.

From three minute spicy sausage eating races to downing a whole bottle of hot sauce, entry fees into competitions during the fun-filled day will help support RuralAid.

Event coordinator Jason O'Connor said visitors could sample and shop more than 250 hot sauces while supporting flood ravaged farmers and businesses.



"We have the spiciest products at the event, but we also celebrate our taste buds, so don't be scared," he said.



"Tell your partner and friends that are not as adventurous as you, that they will also have lots to eat and drink.

"Buy chilli plants, fresh farm produce, raffle tickets, non chilli food, fudge, chilli jewellery, nuts, jerky and salami.



"The Murphys Creek Tavern pop up beer garden will assist digestion. Keepyour tongue untangled with fresh coffee, iced tea, milkshakes, kombucha, two wine tasting tents and three icecream carts."



The event takes place from 10am to 3pm on March 20 and is $1 to enter.



The Murphys Creek Chilli Festival was founded after the 2011 floods when the team decided to host events in areas affected by floods.

