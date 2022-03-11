Former solider fights for federal seat of Hinkler

The Australian Labor Party have announced former army captain Jason Scanes as their candidate for the Federal seat of Hinkler.

The Wide Bay-Burnett seat has been held by the Liberal National party since 1993, with incumbent MP and Minister for Resources and Water Keith Pitt holding the seat since 2013.



Mr Pitt holds the very safe seat on a strong margin of 14.5 per cent.



The seat of Hinkler covers an area of 3,818sq kilometres along the Queensland coast - from Hervey Bay to Bundaberg and includes the inland towns of Howard and Childers.



Labor's candidate for the federal seat of Hinkler. Photo: Supplied

Mr Scanes, who served in Afghanistan, said he'll deliver a better future for the people of Hinkler.

"The do-nothing Morrison government is always missing in action, which has meant the community of Hinkler are always left behind," Mr Scanes.

"We've seen Scott Morrison consistently abandon Australians during a crisis by not taking responsibility, passing the buck and blaming others for his inaction.

"Hinkler can't risk another three more years of the Morrison Government."



Earlier this week, Labor announced they would match the federal government's $600m commitment to fix Paradise Dam.



Mr Scanes said rebuilding Paradise Dam is important for families and local farmers across the region.

"Rebuilding the dam will create around 250 local construction jobs and will support scores of local businesses and farms once complete," he said.

Labor's timely announcement follows a recent call from local Bundaberg farmers, who called on Labor leader Anthony Albanese to match the federal funding for the rebuild.

Announcing Labor's newest candidate, Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm said Mr Scanes would be a strong voice for Hinkler in Canberra.

"When it comes for standing up for Hinkler, Keith Pitt and the Morrison Government have always been AWOL," Mr Chisholm said.

"This government's record in Hinkler has been skyrocketing cost of living, stagnant wages, and insecure work.

"I know Jason, and I know he will ensure his community get a better future by delivering secure jobs, access to health care and better access to education and skills."



