International polocrosse to return to Warwick

International polocrosse will return to Warwick in May with Polocrosse Australia announcing a three day test series against New Zealand.



Morgan Park will play host with major sponsorship from well-known horse breeders Louise and Colin Parkinson from the Rosebrook Australia Stock Horse stud, Muswellbrook.



Polocrosse Australia president Graham Lane said the organisation was proud to have Rosebrook onboard once again and was excited for the test series.



"We look forward to seeing international polocrosse being played again, with both teams carrying the Rosebrook logo," he said.



The Australia v New Zealand Test Series will run in conjunction with the Barastoc Interstate Series and Shell Cup Carnival.



The mens and womens teams to take on New Zealand have been announced and feature three Queenslanders; Lindsey Doolan from Chinchilla, Beth Hafey from Tansey and Tom O'Neill also from Tansey.



Australian Women's Team

Laura Donnelly - Macksville, NSW

Lindsey Doolan - Chinchilla, QLD

Lucy Grills - Albury/Holbrook, NSW

Beth Hafey - Tansey, QLD

Taylor Radford - Walkaway, WA

Lauren Sibley - Narrabri, NSW

Suzette Thomas - South Midlands, WA



Jane Marriott (Coach)

Paul Keir (Manager)



Australian Men's Team

Corey Buys - Sale, Vic

Matt Davison - Albury/Holbrook, NSW

Abbott Grills - Albury/Holbrook, NSW

James (Jim) Grills - Albury/Holbrook, NSW

Tom O'Neill - Tansey, QLD

Luke Saul - Quirindi, NSW

Will Weston - Jugiong, NSW

Arch Anderson (Coach)

Caitlin Greenwood (Manager)



