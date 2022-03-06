Four Daughters premium Angus burger head to restaurants and international markets

Dan and Karen Penfold and their four daughters, Bonnie, Molly, Jemima and Matilda are no strangers to the challenges of the Australian beef industry having launched their Four Daughters Black Angus beef brand in 2019 with their first customer in Wuhan, China prior to the COVID pandemic.

Since then, the family has been riding the rise and falls of the past two years, and are coming out the other side and continuing to go from strength to strength.

They have expanded into new markets internationally and locally with a regular home delivery service that see's Four Daughters personally delivered to city customers through their online business.

Never taking a backward step, Four Daughters are now launching premium Australian Angus Burger, developed using state of the art technology using kitchen tested recipes.

"It is 150gm premium Angus Burger that can be produced very cost effectively, yet with the texture, taste and wholesomeness, Mrs Penfold said.

Firstly, Four Daughters will target the domestic restaurant and international market food service industry before making it available in their domestic retail boxes. .

"They come in a 4.8 kilogram box which contains 32 frozen burgers which are frozen," Mrs Penfold said.

Four Daughters burgers consist of 80 percent pure Angus grounded beef, 20 per cent soy protein and pepper and salt.

They have the 20 per cent soy protein as it needed to ensure the frozen shelve life of the burger.

"Introducing our burgers was the next step to keeping our beef brand consistent and giving restaurants an affordable option on their menu, particularly with the current price of beef," Mrs Penfold said.

She said they had their first official tastings/launch at Teelba Tips and Tropics Field day last Friday.

"We are very proud the locals got to taste it first, and it was was very well received which was great to hear," she said.

"We have one tonne of frozen burgers made and ready to find distribution partners on both the domestic and international front to help us continue to build our city country connections."

Four Daughters are already in discussions with burgers heading to the Middle East, Vietnam, Taiwan and Singapore as well as local food service companies with an official launch in the pipeline.

One Teelba local who attended the field day was Caitlin Power who said it was a beautiful burger which these days are hard to get.

"It was moist and was very flavoursome and definitely each mouthful was delicious to eat," she said.

Molly Penfold said to continually add to their product range is is about carcase and ensuring all cuts are utilised very cost effectively while providing the consumer with an affordable meal solution, backed by a proven story.

"Our story is real - we are a real farming family, managing our farming production systems for the benefit of the land, for the environment for our generations to come."

Four Daughters are based at the family property Old Bombine near Meandarra on the Western Downs which consists of sustainably managed farming, and grazing country, including two ALFA accredited feedlots managed daily by the girls themselves.