Proston show pulls through

+33 Photos: Clare Adcock



































































MORE GALLERIES

Despite the Burnett being battered by major storms and flooding over the last fortnight, the 2022 Proston Show went off without a hitch.

With a full program featuring stud cattle, prime cattle and a Speckle Park feature, the cattle section was a definite highlight for show attendees.

Owner Glen Perrett, Nanango, and handler Kaitlyn Smith, Manumbar, took out the supreme stud beef exhibit with Bowenfels Miss Stainless Steel, while 11-year-old Harry Dunlop won the supreme prime beef exhibit with his Santa Gertrudis-Charolais Cross bullock.

Whittaker Brahmans proved dominant yet again, claiming aggregate stud beef champion.

Proston also hosted the state finals of the Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Societies Young Judges and Paraders competition, with competitors travelling from as far as Yepoon to compete for the chance to represent their state at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Local gun Chloe Plowman, Kingaroy, took out top spot in the state Young Paraders final in an outstanding performance, with younger sister Georgie Plowman snagging the win in the local young handlers competition.

It was a Moura masterclass in the Young Judges competion with Mackenzie Leeson claiming first place, and hometown friend Hayden Hanson coming in as runner-up.

Jackson Williamson, Mount Stanley, came out on top in the Prime Young Judges final, with Charleigh Tucker, Jandowae coming in at second place.



Proston Show Society President Mortimer Duff and QCAS President Trevor Buckingham were both pleased to have the competition finally go ahead after months of uncertainty facing Queensland shows under the current vaccine restrictions.



More action from the young judges and paraders competition will be available next week.



Read the full report in Queensland Country Life next week.

Also read: Country shows postpone under COVID pressure



Also read: Vaccine mandates cause division as shows forced to cancel



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

