Clermont charity gala raises $50,000 for Beyond Blue | Photos

Around 370 people attended the Beyond Blue Charity gala to raise close to $50,000 for the mental health organisation, held at the Clermont Showgrounds on Saturday.



This biennial event aims to raise much needed funds for rural mental health services.

Sporting legends Shane Webcke and Trevor Gillmeister also attended as MC and guest speaker respectively.

Event organiser Erin Kennedy of Kennedy Livestock, Clermont, said this year's event was their most successful and biggest event held to date.

"We started the event in 2018 to fundraise money for Beyond Blue, with our goal main goal giving people the avenues of help and just giving them a night off and a chance to hang out with their mates and catch up and come to town," Ms Kennedy said.

"We did it a bit different this year due to COVID and we held it outdoors at the show grounds and it worked out really well.

"There really hasn't been much on the social calendar up here, so it was really good to see a lot of faces that we haven't seen for a little while."

Ms Kennedy said the gala auction was a highlight of the night, with attendees raising $41,250.

"It was the most successful auction we've ever had. I think the price was little bit reflective of maybe some current cattle and crop prices," she said.

"There were some very generous wallets and cheque books getting around so it was really good night. We had some really good auction items this year that were all 100 per cent donated from businesses throughout Central Queensland.

In 2018, the gala raised $21,000 over the entire event, and then in 2020, they raised $24,000.



"We've blown those figures out of the water this year, just in the auction alone," she said.

"We don't know our final fundraising figure, but we're predicting it will be close to $50,000, which is phenomenal."

Photos were by Kirra Alexander of Wattle & Hide Creative, Moranbah

