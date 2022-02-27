Just got married? Welcomed a bub? Tell us all about it!

Share your wedding and newborn photos with Queensland Country Life

Life & Style
Have you tied the knot recently? We want to know about it! Share your photos in the form below.

Share photos and details of your wedding or newborn with the community.

Recently tied the knot in a picture-perfect bush ceremony? Or have you welcomed a future cowboy or cowgirl into the world?

Queensland Country Life wants to help share the news!

Each Thursday the Bible of the Bush will feature all the photos and details of the latest country couples who have tied the knot.

But not to be outdone, we want to help announce the arrivals of your littlest additions too.

Simply fill out the form below or visit form.jotform.com/ACMcommunity/qcl-brides-and-bubs

