Photos: Bell marks first Qld show for 2022

Not even gail force winds and threatening storm clouds could stop Bell Show from going ahead, marking the first one for Queensland in 2022.

Having overcome COVID-19 restrictions hampering many other shows across the state, the committee defied the weather conditions and pushed on with a reduced program featuring stud cattle, prime lambs, working dogs and pavilion entries.

Around 100 stud cattle and led steers were exhibited in their first "hit out" of the year with Whitaker Brahmans, Mundubbera, reigning supreme in the tropical ring and the McUtchin family of Jambili Belgian Blues and South Devons, Jandowae, and Trinity Vale Simmentals, Inverlaw, dominating in the British and European sections.



Unfortunately some sections were cancelled due to the wet weather including the prime cattle, horse events and wood chop.

Read the full report in Queensland Country Life next week.

