Cunnamulla property named best station stay in Australia

A western Queensland sheep and cattle station spanning half the size of Singapore has taken home three titles at the prestigious national Grey Nomad Awards.

Charlotte Plains Outback Magic, a half hour east of Cunnamulla, was announced as the gold winner of the Best Grey Nomad Farm or Station Stay from the Sunshine Coast tonight, while the Charlotte Plains Historical Property Tour won the Best Grey Nomad Tour silver award and the station also secured its place as the bronze winner - Best Grey Nomad Attraction Award.



The Grey Nomad Awards showcase the best places to stay and play.



Owned and operated by long-time local Robyn Russell, the station offers powered and unpowered campsites with artesian baths that become 'hot property' at sunset.



The judges said Charlotte plains was supporting every business in and around Cunnamulla while encouraging senior travellers to stay longer in the unique pocket of Queensland.

"This is a truly fabulous set of products and Robyn has displayed an unmatched love and enthusiasm for her outback life and station," the judges said.

Charlotte Plains in Cunnamulla is making a name for itself in the tourism sector. Photos: Supplied

"Many stations and farms open their paddocks for grey nomads to stay, but continuous tourism investment in Charlotte Plains' campgrounds plus the unique historic tour with its 130-year-old woolshed and the old Queenslander make this a stand-out experience.

"Grey Nomads are not looking for five-star accommodation with all the bells and whistles, but rather an authentic experience where they can camp comfortably and safely while enjoying the local area. Charlotte Plains Outback Magic delivers that in spades."

Awards director, Kim Morgan, said this platform provided verified information for over 55 travellers.



The artesian baths become 'hot property' at sunset.

Other 2021 gold winners were:

Best of the Best: Point Turton Caravan Park, Yorke Peninsula SA

Best Grey Nomad Attraction: Paronella Park, Mena Creek, Tropical North QLD

Best Grey Nomad Historic Attraction: Mary Valley Rattler, Gympie QLD

Best Grey Nomad Tour: Go Ballooning Gold Coast Hot Air Balloon Flight, Gold Coast QLD

Best Grey Nomad Trail: Explore Rockhampton Self-Guided Audio Tours App, Central QLD

Best Grey Nomad Festival or Event: Hervey Bay Seafood Festival, Fraser Coast QLD

Best Grey Nomad Community Stay: Berri Riverside Holiday Park, Riverlands SA

Best Grey Nomad Council Free Stay: Kimba Recreation Reserve, Eyre Peninsula SA

Best Grey Nomad Farm or Station Stay: Charlotte Plains Station, Cunnamulla, Outback QLD

Best Grey Nomad Pub Stay: The Wellshot Hotel, Ilfracombe, Outback QLD

Best Grey Nomad Small Caravan Park: Point Turton Caravan Park, Yorke Peninsula SA

Best Grey Nomad Large Caravan Park: Queens Beach Tourist Village, Bowen QLD

