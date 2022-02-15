Brahmans reach record $45,000 at Feb All Breeds

Brahman bulls hit record highs of $45,000 on the opening day of the Annual February All Breeds Bull and Female Sale at CQLX in Gracemere on Monday.

The opening day, fully devoted to Brahmans, saw reductions in both clearance levels and average values for bulls.



However, balancing those results were increased values for heifers and an increased bottom line gross.

In a breakdown of the offering, 138 bulls sold for on average $6899 to a record high of $45,000 to clear 68 per cent of the yard. Thirty heifers sold to $16,000 on two occasions to record an average of $7350 for a total clearance of that section.



Male values slid by $911 per head when compared to the 2021 result and clearance levels dropped by 11 per cent in the same period. In comparison the 2021 male figures there were an extra 28 bulls sold as compared to last year.



Brahman heifer values increased by $1540 per head with an extra nine head sold over the 2021 result. The gross for the first day improved by $191,500 over the previous 12 month period.

Setting a new record for Brahman bulls at $45,000 was Muan Woodrow 6576 (IVF) (PS).



The 28-month-old by NCC Skoda (IVF) was offered by Len and Sandra Gibbs, Muan stud, Biggenden.



The previous record was set last year at $43,500 for Riverlea Vancouver 004.



Muan Woodrow weighed 828 kilograms and posted a scan of 16mm and 15mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat and 141 square centimetres for eye muscle area.



New owners and successful purchasers of Woodrow were Beth and Remi Streeter, Palmvale stud, Marlborough. Muan averaged $9308 for their draft of 13 reds.

Next best at $25,000 was Wandilla Mellow 493/0 offered by Lee and Gillian Collins, Wandilla stud, Marlborough.



Equal top selling $16,000 heifer, Orana Shambala 2141 (AI) with purchasers Elaine and Scott Edwards and their daughter, Mia, SEE stud, Ridgelands (back). With them are Bo and Ty McLellan, Orana stud, Goovigen (front).

The 39-month-old by NCC Duvall (IVF) weighed 862 kilograms, posting a scan of 11mm and 8mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat and 144 square centimetres for eye muscle area. Mellow sold to Steven and Karen Murphy, Benbullen, Seaforth.



Six reds and greys from Wandilla averaged $13,500 and included the $14,000 grey, Wandilla Merchant 488/0 (FBC Bravo Manso 602/1) selling to the Michelmore family, Fort Cooper, Nebo.

Sandra Ryan, Kenrol S stud, Gracemere sold her grey poll, Kenrol S Dorian (27-months) for $20,000 to Paul Ahern, Ahern stud, Gayndah. Palmvale Pilgrim 4062 (IVF) (Mr V8 660/7 (US)) made $19,000 for owner Beth Streeter, Palmvale stud, Marlborough.



The two-year-old sold to Jellinbah Pastoral Company, Blackwater.

Top selling herd bull was a $18,000 30-month-old, grey, weighing 970 kilograms offered by George and Lorraine Bartolo, Carrinyah Park stud, Nebo.



The son of Starbra Blue Metal sold to Taldora Grazing, Miriam Vale. JNH Cripsen (PS) a two-year-old red offered by the Titmarsh family, JNH stud, Condamine made $17,000 selling to Clint and Robyn Whitaker, Whitaker stud, Mundubbera.

Sale opener, Carnarvon Alan 440 (Token Interest) sold for $16,000 for owners Mick and Karen Nobbs, Carnarvon stud, Springsure.



The 801 kilogram, 25-month-old sold to the James Hayden, West Oak stud, Tara. Two from Carnarvon averaged $15,500.



Equal top selling $16,000 heifer, Blue Water Hills Kasey, with vendor, Emmanuel Pace, Blue Waters Hills stud, Mackay and purchaser, Scott Angel, Glengarry S stud, Kunwarara.

Robert and Glenys Murray, Grandeez stud, Gracemere sold a 22-month-old polled scurred entry by Carinya 2/418 for $16,000 to Jellinbah Pastoral Company, Blackwater.



Another at the same money was the red, Woodstock Locky, a 37-month-old Wandilla Hussar son. Offered by Darren and Caroline Wood, Woodstock stud, Mackay, the bull sold to Steven and Karen Murphy, Benbullen, Seaforth.



Top selling used sire was the 1000kg, the rising eight-year-old, NCC Lassiter (IVF) (JDH Mr Elmo Manso (US)) offered by the Ahern stud, Gayndah and selling to Justin Ensby, Renco Cattle Company, Gympie.

Brahman heifers topped at $16,000 twice.

First was the 15-month-old, Blue Water Hills Kasey, offered by Emmanuel and Josie Pace, Blue Waters Hills stud, Mackay.



The heifer, a daughter of the homebred retainee, Blue Water Hills E Magnum sold to Scott Angel, Glengarry S stud, Kunwarara. Blue Water Hills set a $10,000 average for their 10.



The draft included the poll, McAdoo (IVF) (15-months) (Mr V8 279/7 (US)) selling to John and Sue Joyce, Tropical stud, Ingham. Geoff and Gladys Angel, Glengarry stud, Kunwarara took two from the Blue Water Hills draft at $12,000 each.

The other $16,000 equal top seller was the 14-month-old, Orana Shambala 2141 (AI) catalogued by Craig and Jodi McLennan, Orana stud, Goovigen.



Taking the daughter of the $105,000, Clukan Axel 333/7 (ET) (PS) were Scott and Elaine Edwards, SEE stud, Ridgelands. Two from the Orana prefix averaged $13,000.

Top selling red heifer was the $8000, 11-month-old, Kenrol Red Queen 3146 (AI) an 11-month-old daughter of the US import, DB Golden Gun 1/284.



Offered by Ken and Wendy Cole, Kenrol stud, Gracemere the heifer was purchased by Gavin Scott, Rosetta stud, Collinsville.

Agents were Elders, Nutrien Ag Solutions and simulcast on Stocklive.

