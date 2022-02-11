Brahman world loses a devoted breeder

The late David Deguara of Hamdenvale Brahman stud, Blue Mountain, is being remembered.

The Brahman breed is much poorer with the passing of devoted studmaster David Deguara aged 70 years.



Mr Deguara died on Tuesday after an 18 month long battle with motor neuron disease.

His beloved Hamdenvale Brahman stud was registered in 1971, firstly located at Hamden in the Pioneer Valley near Mackay, before moving to Moorvale at Nebo, and finally at Simla Station, Blue Mountain.

His wife Joy said there was much to celebrate about David's life - both the contribution he made to the Brahman cattle industry and his love of his family.



"He's left us a wonderful legacy with Hamdenvale Brahmans and we look forward to continuing to grow and share the genetics he was so passionate about," she said.



Mrs Deguara recalled one of his famous sayings 'that Brahman cattle were the best cattle under the sun'.



The couple elected to move the focus of their personal interest in the Brahman industry to predominantly embryo and in vitro fertilisation (IVF) breeding using a select number of females carrying excellent genetics, with a particular focus on JD Hudgins and V8 Bloodlines.

Hamdenvale stud extended its focus in the past few years to concentrate on breeding females with new genetics to offer the Australian stud breeder.

The Deguaras have cattle in partnership in the United States which help provide the future genetics for the stud. Embryos have also been purchased in the United States and bred in Australia.

While the Deguara bulls sold at both Big Country and Rockhampton Brahman Week sales, he was very proud of the Hamdenvale Females Of The Future Sales held at the Mackay Cattle Precinct where females would sell throughout Queensland, NSW and the Northern Territory.



Mr Deguara's nephew Nathan said he had always looked up to his uncle with great memories of helping muster at Moorvale.



"David always inspired me with his passion for the Brahman breed. It always made me proud to attend his annual sale," he said.

Mr Deguara is survived by his wife Joy, and his sons and daughters in-laws Jarrod and Leanne, and Aaron and Liza, and was the adored Nunu of Layney, Jake, Casey, Samuel, Micah, Hannah, and Amos.



A requiem mass will be held at 10.00am Tuesday, 15th February 2022, at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Bridge Road, West Mackay.



The cortege will then leave for the Walkerston Cemetery. The Service will be livestreamed via Facebook.



