Stanthorpe man crowned Ekka's giant pumpkin king

Stanthorpe's Jim Baxter and his 130kg pumpkin have taken out the Royal Queensland Show's iconic giant pumpkin competition in Brisbane on the weekend, weighing almost 50 kilograms more than the closest opponent.



Mr Baxter claimed the heaviest pumpkin of show and $1450 in prize money with his monster vegetable.



"It took me about four months to grow, I used plenty of water and manure and no synthetic fertilisers,'' Mr Baxter said.



Mr Baxter first attempted growing giant pumpkins 15 years ago when he entered his local Stanthorpe show, before entering the Ekka competition in 2015.



"It's my first win at the Ekka and I'm delighted," he said.



Jim Baxter, of Stanthorpe, was first and second in the open class along with grand champion and Heaviest Pumpkin of Show 2022.

"I grew six vines in total, each vine had one pumpkin on it, the key is to keep the water up to them each day."



RNA chief executive Brendan Christou said it was the first grand champion for the 2022 Royal Queensland Show to be crowned.



"In 175 days, we will celebrate the historic return of the Ekka," he said.



"After two years without a show, we look forward to finally bringing back this beloved Queensland institution.



"It has been a very challenging two years and we look forward to reuniting the country and city.



"The support we have received has been overwhelming - there is wonderful community sentiment for the Ekka."



Mr Christou said planning for the Ekka's return started last September.



"We have already launched 15 Ekka competitions and the entries are pouring in," he said.



(From left) Jen Finch, of Bowenville, who was third in the open class, Tom Finch, 7, of Bowenville who was second in the youth class, and Jimmy Finch, 9, of Bowenville, who was third in the youth class.

"We have 38 competitions set to launch between now and July."



The Royal Queensland Show's giant pumpkin competition dates back to the first show in 1876.



Some of the giant pumpkins will return to the Brisbane Showgrounds in August, to be displayed in the Agricultural Hall.

2022 GIANT PUMPKIN COMPETITION RESULTS:



Class 1 - Open:



1st Jim Baxter - 130kg

2nd Jim Baxter - 81kg

3rd Jen Finch - 53kg

Class 2 - Youth & Schools

1st - Downlands College - 46.5kg

2nd - Tom Finch - 23kg

3rd - Jimmy Finch - 22kg

