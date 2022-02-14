Iconic Aussie soap bar Solvol discontinued after 105 years

Used by tradies, farmers and households for more than a century, the iconic Australian soap bar Solvol has been discontinued.

With very little fanfare, the scratchy citrus-scented pumice bar famed for its grease-fighting power began to disappear from shelves in June 2020.

According to the company, the bar was deleted from their product lineup due to "manufacturing challenges".



It said Solvol liquid was still available and it delivered the same deep cleaning power of the classic bar, but in an easy-to-use liquid form.

Started in Australia in 1915, Solvol was bought by US-based WD-40 Company in 2000.



As product dries up, soap stockpilers are trying to cash in, listing the product on online auction sites for more than $300.

Dirty workers pining for the good old days can buy a 20 pack of 100g bars on eBay for $340, which works out to $17 per bar.

However, several sellers are listing 100g twin packs for around $90.

One seller is looking for $75 per bar.

More news

Consumers who are dirty with the shift to liquid soap have formed pages on social media and online petitions, saying they aren't having a bar of it.



The 'Bring back the Solvol soap bar' Facebook page said workers were feeling the pain of substandard hand cleaners.



"I'm talking to those that look forward to the end of a hard day at work or in the shed walking out to the tap and turning it on with the old bar of Solvol in hand and destroying all the layers of epidermis your body has to offer just to remove the grime from your hands," a page administrator said.



"True lovers of Solvol know how to use this bar to leave your skin soft and clean like it was before you started work or the day you were born.

"Join me telling the stories of reaching for this Australian icon and the pain you now feel not having something that cuts so deep into the grease and many layers of skin."

Solvol bars were packaged by disability services provider Civic Industries in Sydney from 2010 to 2020.



WD-40 Company general manager Nick Roberts visited the organisation on June 10, 2020, to watch the last run of soap get wrapped-up and distributed on-site in Caringbah.



At the time, Civic Industries general manager Peter Moore said the partnership provided work for many staff and they hoped to find similar work.

"This partnership has allowed us to create meaningful work, whilst upskilling up to 50 supported employees, and providing significant opportunities for people living with disability," Mr Moore said.

"We hope to secure more work like this in the near future."



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

