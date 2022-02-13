Maranoa expats wow art audience at exhibition opening

It was the first time Jenie Fawckner had exhibited at the Roma on Bungil gallery since 2010, and the first exhibition for Mitchell expat and ceramicist Melanie McEvoy, and was quite a homecoming for them.

Red dots decorated the creations within minutes of the opening by Cecily Douglas, who said it was evident from the display that both artists strove for perfection.

Husband Adam McEvoy said Mel was very proud of her New Zealand heritage, emphasised by her artist statement paying tribute to an ancestry of carvers, weavers and warriors.

"My surfaces are spaces for sharing stories and ideas," she said. "I have a kept place in my heart for wood firing and its stunningly beautiful, raw and unpredictable outcome."

Jenie grew up on her parent's sheep and cattle property at Blackall, graduating with a degree in fine art from the Queensland College of Art in 1990 after a secondary school education at Brisbane Girls Grammar School.

She has been involved in numerous group and solo exhibitions throughout her career, and now does her painting and screenprinting full-time from her studio and home base at Hampton, near Toowoomba.

The exhibition is on display until Saturday, April 2.

