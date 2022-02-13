Rockhampton region 'inundated' with Prickly Acacia after summer rain

Landholders are being urged to be vigilant with stopping the spread of Prickly Acacia on their properties, as summer rains cause an influx of the invasive species across Rockhampton Region.

Rockhampton Regional Council (RRC) has been inundated with reports of Prickly Acacia and Partheniumspreading in the region, and are now calling on the community to assist.



Seed from the invasive weed was spread significantly across wide parts of Central Queensland, following summer rain, which caused widespread flooding.



Prickly acacia is identified as a major environmental pest plant, that degrades soil by facilitating erosion and threatens biodiversity.



Spreading far off the flood plain

RRC planning and Regulation Councillor Grant Mathers said officers have been working closely with landholders and community stakeholders to establish the extent of the areas of concern.

"We have seen a real influx of Prickly Acacia spreading far off the flood plain where it was previously contained," Cr Mathers said.

"We are now seeing it in other parts of the region including Gogango, between Munns Road and Dunphy Road, as well as South Ulam Road in Bajool.

"This is not unusual after experiencing drought followed by heavy rainfall but Prickly Acacia can take off very quickly, if it's not managed with a collective approach.

Parthenium concerns raised

Cr Mathers said RRC is working with impacted landholders to treat areas on a priority basis.

"We are basically having to triage the reports as they come in and respond to the most treatable areas," he said.

"It is not just our rural community that is being impacted by Prickly Acacia, Parthenium is also on the move and it is widespread.

"It is important that the community know what to look out for and how they can help manage the issue. While there are some biocontrol methods, a targeted herbicide is often the most effective control measure."



"We are urging everyone to keep an eye out and to be vigilant with stopping the spread on their properties."



