Dancing under the stars for Dolly

Committee member Tracey O'Brien with Judy Gowing and Dolly's grandmother, Jenny Everett at last year's DUTS Ball. Photo: Supplied

There's nothing better than giving back to the community, but what if you could have fun doing it?



The Dancing Under The Stars (DUTS) ball provides that opportunity, and in its fifth year, it is set to be another wonderful event.



The gala ball will be held at the Roma Explorers Inn on the 12th of March, with proceeds from the night going towards the Dolly's Dream foundation.



Dolly's parents Tick and Kate Everett will be this years guest speakers, aiming to create awareness about the effects of bullying across all walks of life.

DUTS committee member Tracey O'Briensaid the cause was something she was very passionate about.

"Doll's parents are friends of ours, I've known Tick all of his life, so it's close to my heart and that's why I chose to do it," she said,



"We're honoured that they want to come and share their story with us this year.



"Every year we've had a guest speaker who addresses the crowd on the night in relation to bullying on all different levels.



"Last year we had a football player and it was about what he'd been through in the sporting industry and the year before that we had the TradeMutt guys who spoke about their shirts and their cause.



"It creates that awareness and encourages people to just be really careful about what they say to others, and to realise that once you say those words you can't take them back."



Last year's guest speaker Clinton Toopi, with Oscar O'Brien and Tom Harms. Photo: Supplied

Ms O'Brien said the event would not be possible without the generosity of the committees many sponsors, as well as the staff at Roma Explorers Inn.

"We have sponsorship from people in the community, different businesses and not just monetary, but also in kind.



"CT Iron and Fire have been in our corner and always provide us with one of their amazing fire pits that we auction on the night.



"On the night we have silent auctions as well as standard auctions of items that have been donated, then all of that money that's raised goes back to Dolly's dream.



"Get your friends together, it's going to be a wonderful night."



Tickets can be purchased from the Dancing Under The Stars Facebook page now.

