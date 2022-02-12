Day two of the Santos Festival of Rugby goes off with a bang

+44 Photos: Sally Gall and Clare Adcock

























































































The Roma Sevens competition kicked off a jam-packed second day of the Santos Festival of Rugby, setting the scene for a cracker night ahead with the Queensland Reds and New South Waratahs game still to come.



The Saturday morning crowd had a little extra excitement at the end of the Brisbane Fiji-CQ Dingoes women's game when the Downs Rugby girls ran onto the field, with all three teams kneeling as Downs Rugby team mate Sarah Pearce got down on one knee to propose to Danielle Plummer from the CQ Dingoes.

To the cheers of all watching on, Danielle said yes.

One of the good on-field rivalries was between Jack's Chicks and Downs Rugby, thanks to Kayla and Courtney Jackson moving from the former team to the latter this year.

Jack's Chicks went all the way, defeating RCL 22 to 15 in the grand final, with a large crowd cheering on one of their local teams.



The St George Frillies won the men's bowl final, defeating the Swamp Donkeys, while the Nambour Toads beat the CQ Dingoes in the women's plate final and the Stag 7s went down to the CQ Dingoes in the men's plate final.



The Downs Rugby side took out the Emilee Cherry Cup, with Blood Surat and Tears coming in as runners-up.

Coastal Bros. were the winners in the Men's Cup, beating team Matai in the grand final.

There were 35 teams taking part in the sevens competition, with the number having to be capped due to the extra time needed for the Reds and Waratahs game.



As the blistering afternoon sun started to cool off, an even bigger crowd began to descend on Gallas Fox Park, ready and waiting for the Queensland Reds to take the field.

