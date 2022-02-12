Rugby rates highly at Roma

After MC Tim Horan entertained the crowd and helped raise $50,000 at the long lunch, at which Roma Rugby Union Club president Richard Bright was honoured with life membership, action moved to the field.

Men's and women's teams from across the state got games underway in the annual Roma Rugby 7s tournament, with lots of prize money and lucrative titles up for grabs.



After a humid afternoon, some teams got to enjoy a brief sunshower that cooled down the patrons making use of the 2000-seat temporary grandstand.

A crowd of 700 watched the early games, including Queensland Resources Minister Scott Stewart and Warrego MP Ann Leahy, before iconic '90s Australian rock band Chocolate Starfish got the party started at night with a live concert.

Anticipation was building on Saturday morning, ahead of the sell-out pre-season match between the Queensland Reds and NSW Waratahs set to take place on Saturday night.

The Waratahs claimed the Santos Cup at the inaugural festival in Narrabri last year and the Reds are looking to avenge their loss.

At the conclusion of the game, energetic cover band Furnace and the Fundamentals, who played at last year's Super Rugby grand final at Suncorp Stadium, will be entertaining patrons.



