Echidnas long lunch kicks off huge weekend of rugby

The Roma Echidnas rugby club have kicked off what is set to be a massive weekend of rugby with the Sportman's long lunch.

The Santos Festival of Rugby is expected to bring over 3000 people to Roma, with the running of the Roma 7's competition over the next two days and a pre-season game between the Queensland Reds and the New South Wales Waratahs on Saturday evening.

The first of many highly anticipated events this weekend in Roma, the lunch featured guest appearances from Wallabies coach Dave Rennie and 2016 Olympic gold medal winners Charlotte Caslick and Emilee Cherry.

Master of ceremony and Wallabies legend Tim Horan had the crowd in stitches, setting the tone for a great weekend in the south west.

Several signed jerseys and footballs were also auctioned off raising over $50,000, with the funds going towards the Roma Echidna's club.

Another great moment during the afternoon was when club president Richard Bright was honoured with a lifetime membership.

Stay tuned for more rugby action over the coming days.

