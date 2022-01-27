Man suffers significant injuries in mustering accident near Wandoan

A man in his 20s has suffered significant injuries, after his helicopter struck a powerline, whilst he was mustering cattle at Grosmont in the Western Downs Region on Thursday morning.

Initial investigations suggest a helicopter was mustering cattle, when it struck a powerline, causing it to crash on a property off Ryals Road and Perretts Road at approximately 9:20am today.



The pilot and only occupant, a man in his 20s, suffered significant injuries and has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

Police are currently on scene and the Forensic Crash Unit is assisting other agencies with the investigation.



This story is developing.

