Australia day at the Mucka Pub

+10 Photos: Clare Adcock





















MORE GALLERIES

Ice-cold beers, yabby races, and a day out with your mates; doesn't get more Aussie than that.

Around 100 patrons spent their Australia Day at the Muckadilla Pub, making the most of the public holiday and good weather.

The highlight of the festivities were undoubtedly the yabby races, with the crowd eagerly emptying their wallets in the hope that their pick would come home with the winnings.

The crafty crayfish were auctioned off to raise funds for renovations on the Muckadilla hall.



The kids enjoyed the pool and Aussie afternoon tea, which consisted of classic favourites such as lamingtons, damper and fairy bread.

Patrons were treated to a roast lamb feast for dinner, highlighting the best of local produce.



Also read: Sue's award also recognises the many volunteers in the equine sport



Also read: Australia's Local Hero for 2022 is Shanna Whan, founder of 'Sober in the Country'



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.